Meta Quest 3: What you need to know about the new VR headset





Our favorite VR headset finally gets a long-awaited update later this year. Meta has announced Meta Quest 3, which promises improved performance, new immersive mixed reality features, and a smoother and more comfortable design. It’s set to launch starting at $500 this fall, and if you don’t want to wait until you hop on the VR train, you can get Meta Quest 2 for a new low price.

Will Meta Quest 3 be the new VR headset? Here’s everything we know so far.

Pricing for the Meta Quest 3 will start at $500 for the 128GB model, with higher storage options (possibly 256GB) available at future prices, Meta says. Pre-orders haven’t opened yet, but you can get an email update on the Meta Quest 3 landing page. The company also said they expect more news about MetaQuest 3 at the MetaConnect event on September 27th.

Meta Quest 3 is a complete redesign of the company’s popular VR headset, from a smaller build to more powerful features packed inside. This headset is his 40% slimmer than the Quest 2 and features his three large camera sensors on the front, making it immediately noticeable over its more seamless-looking (but chunky) predecessor. The Touch controller (now called the Touch Plus) has been similarly overhauled, with a more compact look and better tracking and haptics to rival the $1,000 Meta Quest Pro. rice field.

Despite being slimmer, the Quest 3 promises a significant increase in power. The headset is powered by his next-generation Qualcomm processor, which Mehta says has twice the graphics performance of his Quest 2. Combined with the headset’s high-resolution display, it should deliver a more immersive gaming experience with sharper visuals and smoother gameplay. .

Perhaps the Quest 3’s biggest upgrade is support for Meta Reality, previously exclusive to the high-end Quest Pro. With this, you can enjoy a mixed reality experience that fuses the real world and the virtual world. For example, you can play virtual board games like Demeo on your real-world coffee table. At CES earlier this year, I was able to sample meta-reality with a mix of gaming, creative, and enterprise apps on the Quest Pro, while painting on a virtual canvas and checking out digital construction plans. It’s nice to see this kind of technology trickle into more affordable headsets, especially when there are a lot of mainstream entertainment uses.

Note that if you are upgrading from Quest or Quest 2, all games and apps are included. Quest 3 is compatible with the entire Quest software library, including the best Quest 2 games like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip, and immersive workout experiences like Supernatural and FitXR. This gives the Quest 3 a significant advantage over the recently released PlayStation VR 2, which is incompatible with previous generation PlayStation VR titles.

If you don’t want to know what the VR hype is like, the excellent Meta Quest 2 is an even better deal. Starting June 4th, the Quest 2 will be priced at $300 for the 128GB model and $350 for the 256GB model. This effectively offsets last year’s price increase, and is very affordable for what we’ve picked as the best VR headsets for years.

The Quest 2 is cheaper and more powerful. Upcoming software updates will strengthen the internals of both the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, resulting in a 26% increase in processing performance and a 19% increase in graphics performance, Mehta said. Both headsets feature dynamic resolution scaling, so you’ll enjoy a more consistently smooth experience without annoying frame drops. This makes the Quest 2 an even better deal at the new price, which is great news for existing owners.

Based on what we’ve seen on paper, MetaQuest 3 is going to be everything we want in a sequel. We love the Quest 2’s ease of use and excellent software libraries, but its performance capabilities are starting to feel dated compared to higher-end rival headsets. The Quest 3’s performance boost could be exactly what it needs to take on the likes of PlayStation VR 2, and for those looking for more immersion but not wanting to splurge on a $1,000 Quest Pro, this A headset should be the perfect middle ground.

That said, MetaQuest 2 is a great value, as it returns to its $300 launch price this week and is set to become even more powerful, especially after a software update. I’ll have to get my hands on a Quest 3 to see if it’s worth the upgrade, but in the meantime, now’s the perfect time to pick up the best VR headset.

