Teams launches active speaker view for better meeting tracking





Teams introduced active speaker view to improve meeting flow for users.

Active speaker view allows users to keep track of the current active speaker. Active speaker video is also rendered in higher resolution for better visual clarity. Teams uses 16:9 tiles to consistently place audio and video participants on the same stage to produce a seamless experience. Toggling video on and off has no effect on the re-rendered active speaker stage.

The area of ​​the video assigned to the active speaker can also be used to share content to create seamless transitions during presentations.

Microsoft Teams Program Manager Jan Steberl wrote in a blog post:

Speaker View is particularly effective in scenarios with a limited number of key speakers and large audiences, such as town halls, trainings, or lectures, especially from a student’s perspective.

Active speaker is not the default view at the start of a meeting.on the meeting toolbar.[表示]and[スピーカー ビュー]You have to select an option.

dozens of new features

It’s been a busy month for Teams, with the introduction of some low-key but valuable features, such as for meetings.

As senior product marketing manager Steven Stein at Microsoft blogs, Microsoft has updated its Live Captions feature to allow users to turn off profanity filtering and view captions as-is.Users are in Teams[設定]to access[キャプションとトランスクリプト]Click[会議キャプション内の冒涜的な言葉をフィルターする]You can change this toggle by toggling .

There are also new Teams Phone updates, including the ability for users to change their respective call queues and auto attendant greetings and announcements without leaving the Teams platform. Another update for Teams Phone is compliance recording for redirecting calls within Teams. Redirected scenarios include transferred and diverted calls, calls redirected to voicemail, delegated calls, and inter-call groups.

A more popular new Teams feature includes an enhanced view of the user profile card. This functionality already exists in Outlook, for example, but Stein explains that by extending user profiles within Teams chats, channels, calls, and meetings, Teams users will have access to richer profile data. will be able to access Users can learn more about their colleagues’ contact information, job titles, LinkedIn profiles, and even birthdays.

A new channel that users can access when creating a new channel in Teams[メモ]There are also tabs. Companies that have integrated OneNote may want to use the new[メモ]A tab is automatically created. A OneNote workbook is created for the channel, allowing team members to add and edit notes, attach files, call up and search the channel’s notes.

Teams also updated the Files app experience to include more advanced panels to help users find, access, download, and share files from chats, channels, and meetings faster.new[メモ]Like Tabs, the new Files app feature in Teams is powered by OneDrive.

A busy May for the team

Several May updates were launched or previewed earlier this month.

During last week’s Microsoft Build update, Teams introduced Immersive Spaces, allowing users to make meetings more engaging by injecting natural simultaneous presence.

Mesh, Microsoft’s holographic virtual collaboration platform, allows users to access immersive space capabilities through a PC or VR headset. Users can connect with other participants whether they join her Teams meeting using video, as a virtual avatar, or directly in the immersive space.

This build update also confirms that Microsoft Teams avatars are a generally available feature with 365 Business and Enterprise licenses via the Teams desktop app on Windows and Mac. These virtual avatars are intended to provide an alternative to the current binary options with or without video in Teams meetings, as described in the report. This feature also includes customizable avatars and reactions.

A few weeks ago, the official 365 Roadmap indicated that a new Teams feature would allow users to share links to specific messages in group chats, making it easier for collaborators to find information. rice field. Its purpose is to help users find important information more efficiently by removing the obstacle of scanning blocks of text in group chats to find the exact message they need to find.

Also earlier this month, Teams introduced the ability for users to create offline meetings. With this update, users will be able to create calendar invites within Teams for events such as personal appointments, in-person meetings, and lunchtime slots. These events do not require participation in the planned video conference and will record the user as offline. This is similar to the offline functionality already present in Outlook and corresponds to the profile card extension also adopted from Outlook.

Teams recently added a number of features to help users express themselves better during meetings. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced it would be updating Teams’ virtual background library with an animated version to help users express their individuality. The new still image set has already been added to the Teams collection, and an animated version will be added in June.

Earlier in May, Teams also released the Teams Payments app, a more niche feature aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This means SMBs can manage and collect payments for products and services they offer via Teams, such as in-conversation classes, webinars, and bookings within the Teams platform. Microsoft has partnered with Stripe, PayPal, and GoDaddy to support Teams Payments with commerce capabilities.

