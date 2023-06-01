Gov. Whitmer and Congressional Leaders Unveil “Michigan Wins” Strategy to Win Projects, Invest in Talent and Revitalize Places





As Economic Development Strategy Pays Off, Governor and Congressional Leaders Advocate Unified Strategic Approach to Help More People, Businesses and Communities “Make Success in Michigan”

Mackinac Island, Michigan — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, Senator Mallory McMorrow, Representative Jason Hoskins, and industry and Labor leaders and announced “Make It in Michigan,” a comprehensive economic strategy to keep Michigan alive. Accomplish award-winning projects, invest in pre-school through post-secondary people, and revitalize places in every region of the state. As Michigan celebrates his 18 months of strong economic development with more than $16 billion in projects and his 16,000 jobs, the state is leading the future of advanced manufacturing, improving education outcomes and workforce growth. We need to keep stepping on the accelerator to improve development and improve quality of life. in every region. Additional elements of this plan will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

“Every individual, business, and community should be able to ‘get on with Michigan,'” Governor Whitmer said. “To grow our economy and build a brighter future, we need to bring manufacturing and supply chains home, invest in people so they can pursue their potential, live, work and create more attractive jobs. We must continue to race for projects that revitalize the place to make it an investment. “This comprehensive strategy will drive strong and equitable growth and further boost economic momentum. We have reduced it to less than 100%.

“Economic development must be as positive for people as it is for businesses. With the right framework, I believe these two things can go hand in hand,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie. Brinks (Democrat, Grand Rapids) said: “After passing historic legislation to strengthen the rights and economic security of Michigan citizens, we are ready. We intend to inject the values ​​of people first.”

“Michigan’s greatest asset is its people,” said House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit). “We know that if we invest in our people and communities, our state will thrive. His three pillars of the ‘Michigan Winning’ strategy—projects, people, and locations—are already in our hands. It is the driving force behind legislative and budgetary priorities. Today’s announcement underscores our determination to continue to see Michigan succeed. “

“Right now, while some states focus on confrontational policies that exclude people or limit basic liberties and rights, Michigan is asking others to say, ‘Who are you? But we are welcome in Michigan,'” he said. Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic and Community Development. “Now we need an economic development strategy that matches the moment and gives every Michigander who is here or who will be here the opportunity to prosper. The most successful states package traditional economic development tools with targeted investments in communities, housing, workforce development, education, comprehensive services, and We understand that the Michigan Democrats have led to great success in landing change, while advancing projects while simultaneously investing in the state’s greatest asset: its people. is still in business and welcomes you all to its success in Michigan.”

“People are making it clear that they want to live and work in vibrant communities, they want affordable homes to live in on busy boulevards, and in between,” said House Committee Chairman Jason Hoskins, Democrat, Southfield, said. About economic development and SMEs. “I can hear you.”

Achieving Success in Michigan Comprehensive strategies for greater success in Michigan. From a well-paid job. A skilled and talented workforce. A vibrant place to live, work and raise a family. Providing powerful tools to bring manufacturing and supply chains home, Make It in Michigan continues the state’s momentum to build a brighter future.

The objectives of this strategy are to:

Make Michigan a top state for talent with low unemployment, higher labor force participation, more training and upskilling, and strong talent attraction. Increase Michigan’s competitiveness in key areas such as research and development, advanced manufacturing, and clean technology (electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductor chips) to ensure long-term economic strength. Make Michigan a haven of innovation with opportunities and resources for entrepreneurs and young businesses to grow and expand Make Michigan where people live and work, build more homes, increase access, and do more of homes and invest in expanding access to create a state full of attractive, vibrant communities that people want to grow by reducing childcare costs, connecting homes and businesses to high-speed internet, and redevelopment of devastated land, bringing new life to high streets and downtown.Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist Speaks in Wednesday’s Announcement

Projects, people and places The three pillars of Make it inmichigan are projects, people and places. Governor Whitmer is calling for us to fight and win projects to bring manufacturing and supply chains back home; And it focuses on revitalizing the place to make it more attractive. live, work and invest.

Projects: Bringing Home Manufacturing Jobs, Advanced Facilities, Supply Chains In December 2021, Gov. Whitmer will bring together Republicans, Democrats, and public and private sector leaders to help Michigan race for transformational projects. Established a powerful bipartisan new economic development tool. Since then, the state has earned more than $16 billion of his projects and more than 16,000 high-paying jobs building the industries of the future, including electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductor chips and clean energy.

To maintain this momentum, the state must continue its successful economic development strategy and expand its toolkit. “Make It in Michigan” proposes several new tools to enhance the state’s ability to bring investment, jobs and projects into the country.

Succeeding in Michigan’s Innovative Brownfields Site selection is an important factor when looking to expand your business. There are several locations in Michigan that could be home to new factories but need upgrades to be shovel-ready. Transformational Brownfields help convert brownfields and other abandoned land into productive spaces ready for business investment.

After passage of CHIPS and the Science and Inflation Control Act, which invests in the Michigan State Competitiveness Fund, billions of dollars of federal money have been committed to boosting domestic manufacturing, particularly in the semiconductor and clean energy sectors. I’m here. The “Make It Happen in Michigan” Advanced Manufacturing and Clean Technology Competitiveness Fund will help bring back more than its fair share of federal funding to Michigan from CHIPS and the Science and Inflation Act, thereby growing the economy and You can bring more projects home with you.

Governor Whitmer and Congress will partner and publicize several more efforts to win projects and bring manufacturing and supply chains back to the country, which will be announced in the coming weeks. This includes promoting research and development in Michigan, reducing costs for businesses so they can hire more Michigans, and making parallel investments related to local childcare, housing, infrastructure, and workforce programs. , which includes driving change projects in local communities.

