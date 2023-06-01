Fontaine: Innovation Matters to Mississippi Students





Below is an opinion column by Pat Fontaine.

Mississippi contributes to the wave of American innovation sweeping the economy and leverages unique resources that facilitate opportunities for those entering the workforce.

As we approach graduation, I can’t help but think about our obligation to nurture the innovative potential of our students. Mississippi is the perfect place to do just that. With a strong economy, dedicated workforce, and open business commitment, Magnolia State has it all.

After graduation, students will be exposed to many potential career paths, including Mississippi’s burgeoning technology sector. In fact, in recent years, Mississippi has increasingly been considered an emerging tech hub.

The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi, and Jackson State University are working to advance the state’s strong technology programs through the Mississippi Research Consortium. This initiative leverages the collective strengths of Mississippi students to ensure Mississippi’s economic success in an increasingly tech-savvy world. Today, all colleges, colleges, community colleges, and K-12 school programs focus on new skills for their students.

Much of this has been made possible thanks to American technology companies that have fueled the growth of small businesses across the state. These companies brought millions of dollars of investment and jobs to Mississippi. These companies offer free, accessible tools and services that enable those with great ideas to turn their ideas into reality. In fact, small businesses leveraging these tools are five times more likely to acquire new customers and three times more likely to experience customer growth.

That’s why I fear that potential legislation and pending lawsuits will target American tech companies for success. These efforts aim to dismantle the companies that support the industries our students depend on for a secure economic future.

Moreover, they expose our economy to national security threats and economic interference by foreign actors such as China and TikTok. Punishing these companies will cost the national economy, and thus students and future workers.

Rather, we should applaud the possibilities these companies have given us and speak out against policies that try to deprive us of these opportunities. We should look to the future and strive to provide new and exciting careers for our skilled and growing employees.

These American companies are leaders in creating jobs, driving investment, and sponsoring research across the nation, and our state is proud to answer the call. Mississippi contributes to the wave of American innovation sweeping the economy and leverages unique resources that facilitate opportunities for those entering the workforce.

What once seemed light years away is now a reality for the next generation. Our job is to support and nurture it.

— Article credit: Pat Fontaine, Magnolia Tribune —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.enterprise-journal.com/most-recent/tech-innovation-important-mississippis-students-6478147b9b7b5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos