Many new features added to Google Wallet





Google Wallet has been around for over a decade, but the latest iteration, which premiered at Google I/O 2022, was officially rebooted last summer, finally bringing some big changes to the Android digital wallet. .

Today, in a blog post, Google announced several new features for Google Wallet, including the ability to digitize your physical pass and use your driver’s license or state ID on your Android smartphone. If you plan to create a digital version of your health insurance card or other card that contains sensitive information, Google has also added a “private pass” feature for added security.

If you want to see what Google Wallet has to offer, here’s what you need to know.

Digitize your real-world pass to Google Wallet

Have a gym membership pass or library card that you can’t access on your phone? With Google Wallet, you can take a photo of the same physical pass and transfer it to Google Wallet as long as it has a scannable barcode or QR code. An option is provided to convert it to a digital path that can be stored. That way, instead of digging through your wallet, you can quickly pull out your Android device and have your pass scanned.

Google This includes health insurance cards

One of the important documents you should carry with you is your health insurance card. This is proof of insurance and helps facilitate visits to doctors and hospitals. These health insurance cards contain a lot of personal information, such as member ID, group number, employer (if you are insured through your job), so you plan to digitize your health insurance cards. If so, Google Wallet has a “Private Pass” feature. Adding, using, or viewing passes containing sensitive information on Android devices requires the use of biometric authentication.

Your Google Wallet private pass is protected by biometrics such as your fingerprint or face.

Google You can also add your ID to Google Wallet, but only if you live in this state.

Late last year, Google began beta testing digital driver license and state ID support in Maryland, and the feature is now available to all eligible residents of the state. As long as you’re running Android 8.0, you can now use your Google Wallet ID to pass through his TSA PreCheck queue at select airports like LAX and DFW. Google plans to roll out more uses for digital identities later this year, including car reservations and online account verification.

In the coming months, the Digital ID feature will be expanded to residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia.

Google lets you save paths directly from text messages

If text messaging is your preferred method of communication, you will soon be able to receive boarding passes and train tickets via Google Messages (if RCS is enabled) and save those passes directly to Google Wallet. . The feature will start rolling out on Vietnam Airlines and Renfe (the Spanish national railway company).

This functionality also extends to restaurant reservations.

Learn more about Google by reading all the major announcements at Google I/O 2023 and how to access Google’s AI chatbot, Bard.

