AI is currently Google’s (and Alphabet’s) biggest threat, but not its biggest catalyst





Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in the corporate world this year. Thanks to companies like OpenAI and his ChatGPT platform, natural language generation AI has matured to the point where companies can successfully introduce it into their daily work.

ChatGPT may eventually have a significant impact on many industries, but for now it is targeting Internet search engines. Google Search for Alphabet (GOOGL 0.38%) (GOOG 0.60%) is also one of the platforms that is gaining attention. Some investors worry that the company appears to have been tripped up by the rise of AI-powered chatbots. The partnership between Microsoft (MSFT 1.20%) and OpenAI is particularly concerning as the company’s ChatGPT is integrated into his Bing search engine. Various companies in many industries are racing to develop AI plugins for Bing and ChatGPT, which could lead users to avoid search engines like Google altogether.

Still in the early stages of the development process, such an integration could end up being a big problem for Google (and Alphabet).

The way we search for information is about to change forever

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has started a new chapter in the information age. With natural language prompts from users, online chatbots have the ability to instantly retrieve specific information on almost any topic. This is better than traditional search engines like Google, which rely on keywords to help users sift through lists of web results when finding what they’re looking for.

So far the search engine is fine. Google still has his 93% global market share in the internet search industry, so unless more people start using his ChatGPT, the potential for search improvements due to its convenience is insignificant. But the problem is that soon we may all be using chatbots like his ChatGPT and there will be no need to visit them. They’ll be built into many of the applications we use every day, which could make Google Search obsolete.

Microsoft is leading the way in this area. ChatGPT is already built into Microsoft’s Bing search engine. It’s also built into the Microsoft 365 Document Suite, which includes programs like Word and Excel (through an AI assistant called Copilot).

If you’re a student writing a paper or an employee preparing a presentation using Microsoft 365, chances are you won’t need to go to Google to do research or find the information you need. I have. Easy to access programmatically, just prompt.

Social media, travel and even real estate will be powered by chatbots

Earlier this year, Snap (SNAP 2.21%), the parent company of social media platform Snapchat, released an in-app chatbot called My AI. Users can call upon the tool to ask for gift ideas, plan trips, reserve a table at a restaurant, and more. The My AI feature also leverages his ChatGPT, so it incorporates much of ChatGPT’s knowledge and functionality.

Similarly, real estate technology companies Redfin (RDFN 5.41%) and Zillow Group (Z 1.64%) (ZG 1.65%) have built their own plugins for ChatGPT. The user describes their ideal home to the chatbot, and the chatbot retrieves all suitable properties. We’ve all spent hours browsing real estate properties online at one time or another, but these new tools are designed to put that time back in your pocket. Vacation planning takes time as well, but thanks to new AI plugins developed by Expedia (EXPE 3.74%) and Tripadvisor (TRIP -0.06%), ChatGPT can help with bookings through simple conversations. No need to google.

These chatbot-powered tools are built into Snapchat, Redfin, Zillow, Expedia, and Tripadvisor applications. Again, these effectively bypass the need to visit search engines such as Google.

Here is the kicker. In situations where ChatGPT provides a source, link or reference to information provided to users, we link to search results generated by Bing and not Google, thanks to a new agreement between Microsoft and OpenAI.

Google’s ad revenue is vital to Alphabet

Google search generates 57% of Alphabet’s total revenue, so a measurable drop in traffic could make Google search less attractive to advertisers and affect Alphabet overall. Microsoft estimates the value of digital advertising in the search industry to reach $200 billion annually, so one percentage point of market share would be equivalent to $2 billion in annual revenue.

Microsoft’s intention is to steal as much market share as possible from Google through the Bing-ChatGPT integration. Microsoft and OpenAI have agreed to work towards full interoperability. In other words, plugins that developers create for his ChatGPT also work on Bing, 365, Dynamics, and his other Microsoft platforms, and vice versa. This is an attractive proposition for many companies. Because you only need to build the one application you need to reach billions of potential users within these ecosystems.

Of course, Google’s Bard chatbot will probably end up being just as powerful as ChatGPT. But would the company want to integrate the two services into his application?That’s a big unknown. ChatGPT is a popular choice right now, and its first mover advantage could keep Google catching up for years to come.

Additionally, the challenge comes at a difficult time for Google as it battles a broader economic recession that has hurt demand for advertising. In the most recent Q1 (ending March 31), Google Search revenue increased only 1.8% year-over-year, while other major segments such as YouTube actually declined.

It will be years before the true impact of chatbots and AI on Google becomes clear, but given the pace of advancement in these technologies, investors should at least have a healthy level of concern about the search giant’s future. is.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Fry is a member of the Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anthony Di Pigio has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool holds positions with and endorses Alphabet, Microsoft, Redfin, Tripadvisor and the Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: $16 short call in May 2023 on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/06/01/ai-the-biggest-threat-google-alphabet-catalyst/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos