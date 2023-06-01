Tech Company Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Innovation is no excuse for tech companies to ignore the harm done to users by their actions: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar





Electronics and Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government’s reluctance to regulate companies in the past 10 years despite the fact that corporate policy decisions have caused huge harm to users. He said technology was largely unregulated in countries for much of the year. .

Speaking at The Times Network’s Indian Economic Conference, Chandrasekhar said innovation cannot be an excuse for companies to continue ignoring the harm to users resulting from their actions and policies.

Now people have realized that these platforms can be harmful. So I tried to fix this asymmetry. Everything we’ve done has been done in a consultative format. Chandrasekhar said the government has persuaded all platforms that it is in our interest to ensure that the Indian internet is safe and reliable. Aside from making child sexual abuse material, pornography and religiously provocative content off-limits for intermediaries, the government also considers misinformation to be a dangerous phenomenon, he said.

Chandrasekhar said he will continue to be the custodian of the rights of Indian citizens under Articles 14, 19 and 21 which give individuals the right to be free from discrimination, freedom of speech and the right to privacy. rice field.

We guarantee that these rights will never be violated. But those who try to confuse the right to free speech with the right to misinformation are wrong. None of the free speech rights give people the right to lie or tell false information as true, he said. Find stories that interest you. Earlier in the day, Nasscom President Devjani Ghosh said artificial intelligence (AI) should represent augmented intelligence in the sense of supporting and enhancing human creativity and productivity. . He said advances in AI will require humans to control who stays in the driver’s seat, adding that if we can control the direction of the technology’s growth, it could be developed as a tool. Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani said AI expands the market in many ways. Stay up to date with important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read technology news delivered straight to your inbox.

