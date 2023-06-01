Data analysis using BigQuery ML and Vertex AI pre-trained models





Unstructured data such as image, audio, and text data are notoriously difficult to manage and even more difficult to analyze. Analyzing unstructured data includes use cases such as extracting text from images using OCR, sentiment analysis of customer reviews, and simplifying translations for analysis. All this data must be stored, managed, and made available for machine learning.

The new BigQuery ML inference engine enables practitioners to use pre-trained AI models to perform inference on unstructured data. The results of these inferences can be analyzed to extract insights and improve decision making. This can all be done in BigQuery with just a few lines of SQL.

This blog details how to use the new BigQuery ML inference engine to perform inferences on unstructured data in BigQuery. It successfully demonstrates how to detect and translate text from movie poster images and perform sentiment analysis on movie reviews.

New inference engine for BigQuery ML

Google Cloud has a suite of pre-trained AI models and APIs. The BigQuery ML inference engine can call these APIs and manage the responses on your behalf. All you need to do is define the model you want to use and run inferences on your data. All of this is done in BigQuery using SQL. Inference results are returned in JSON format and stored in BigQuery for analysis.

Why run inference on BigQuery?

Traditionally, working with AI models to perform inference required expertise in a programming language such as Python. The ability to perform inference in BigQuery using only SQL makes it easy and accessible to use AI to generate insights from your data. BigQuery is also serverless, so you can focus on analyzing your data without worrying about scalability or infrastructure.

Inference results are stored in BigQuery, so you can immediately analyze unstructured data without moving or copying data. The main advantage here is that this analysis can also be combined with structured data stored in BigQuery, giving you the opportunity to gain deeper insights. This simplifies data management and minimizes the amount of data movement and duplication required.

What models are supported?

The BigQuery ML inference engine is currently available for the following pre-trained Vertex AI models:

Natural Language Processing API: This model allows you to derive meaning from text data stored in BigQuery tables. For example, you can use features such as sentiment analysis to determine whether the emotional tone of your text is positive or negative.

