Google claims a ‘tax’ on Microsoft’s cloud software licenses The Register





Google has publicly stepped up a chorus of complaints against Microsoft’s allegedly restrictive cloud software licensing policy, saying it will do lasting harm to the industry and customers unless the European Union formally addresses it. claim.

Amit Zabery, vice president, general manager and head of platforms at Google Cloud, said antitrust regulators were “starting to understand the situation” and questioning it.

“Any large company will be adversely affected if the problem is not properly resolved,” he told The Register. “I think you should have an appetite. [from the regulators] And I think there needs to be a move to really introduce some checks and balances to Microsoft policy in that area. “

Speak Up… Amit Zavery of Google Cloud

One of the sticking points for Google, the third largest public cloud provider in the world and Europe, is that running Microsoft software on a third-party provider’s cloud is simply too expensive. This is said to be due to additional licensing costs imposed by Microsoft when running Microsoft applications on non-Microsoft clouds.

“Microsoft publicly advertises that it is five times cheaper to run their software on Azure compared to other vendors such as AWS or GCP, or more expensive to run on us. And because of the taxes customers have to pay to Microsoft,” Zavery told us.

“The product is priced the same in terms of infrastructure and everything else, but with a non-Azure provider, the licensing costs are higher,” he added.

“On-premises, you could run on any hardware and there were really no limits. But now if you want to run on any other cloud provider, you have to pay taxes and fines to Microsoft if you’re not running on Azure. with your preferred provider of choice.

If you want to run on any other cloud provider you will have to pay taxes and fines to Microsoft… This is a big deal as all companies use Microsoft products such as Office and Windows and SQL Server heavily big problem

“So, I think this is a big problem because, of course, all companies use a lot of Microsoft products like Office and Windows and SQL Server. If you don’t allow it for your product, you don’t pay Microsoft a penalty and you’re only benefiting from Microsoft if your customers have already paid for it to run anywhere.

“This is a big, big problem for a lot of companies today that they can’t take their licenses with them wherever they want. AWS and GCP do not use and run their products.”

office space

Microsoft is the only one of the big three cloud providers with a huge installed base of customers who have been using their products and services for decades, even before the cloud. Microsoft’s phenomenal growth recorded in Azure is due to its “policy,” Google executives said.

“This shows how attractive they are. It’s a cost to customers because they don’t have a choice,” he told The Reg.

investigation

We’ve spent the last few weeks collecting thoughts from a variety of sources across the industry on Microsoft’s tactics, many of whom requested anonymity for fear of upsetting the tech giant. . Others worried that Windows makers would use soft tactics, such as shouting out discounts and calling compliance teams.

One source said Microsoft’s degree of ruthlessness in wanting to keep its legacy software customer base confined within its own empire, either on-premises or in Azure, or both, has increased in the wake of licensing agreement changes introduced in 2019. He said that it became clearer, and also drew attention to Microsoft’s movements. There is a marketing claim that he can run SQL Server on Azure for, say, 5 times cheaper than running it on a competitor’s rack.

“At least with SQL Server, customers have that choice. It might be a matter of cost, but SQL Server has a choice. Did.

“Customers rarely split their license portfolios because of this patchwork of rules.”

Microsoft customers could run their products on any cloud, but if they wanted to run on shared infrastructure, they had to purchase something called License Mobility offered through Software Assurance licensing. Companies with dedicated infrastructure did not. That changed in 2019.

“This was a double blow for many customers,” our source claimed. “Dedicated infrastructure is already more expensive because you have to buy the entire server, but with shared infrastructure you pay for what you need, when you need it.”

In addition to this, Microsoft has created a target list of providers to which the change applies and added sources.

“Microsoft basically targeted its three biggest competitors. Google, AWS and Alibaba were named the listed providers for 2019. Microsoft then declared the change non-discriminatory.” Bale’s attempt to add itself to its list of listed providers.”

Customers with Microsoft perpetual licenses can no longer bring their applications to their cloud provider of choice on the assumption that they want to use AWS, GCP, or Alibaba. Instead, Microsoft created its own Azure Hybrid Benefit program. This means that the customer cannot “technically” bring these licenses to Azure, but can exchange them for his SaaS-based licenses in Azure.

“This is half-cute, and Microsoft is saying, ‘Look, by not allowing these perpetual licenses to be brought into Azure, we’re technically complying with this prohibition.'” In the past, they completely undermined that spirit by having customers trade their licenses for SaaS subscriptions to those applications. “

This meant that customers would have to purchase new licenses if they didn’t want to run in Azure or tie it to a Microsoft subscription.

“Customers who have spent a significant amount of money on these licenses, both in terms of capital, time and IT resources, want to deploy these licenses in the cloud, but Microsoft is If you want to use it, you can’t use it anymore.’ They used to allow it, but you can.If you want to use Microsoft products on these platforms, pay a portion of your Software Assurance. Ugh, I need to repurchase.”

don’t forget amazon

Through its membership in the European Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers (CISPE) trade association, AWS is also taking its grievances against Microsoft to the EU. CISPE filed a complaint in November, but rejected Microsoft’s efforts to settle this week, calling the offer “quite thoughtless” and unspecified “before agreeing to come to the negotiating table.” There are minimum requirements,” he said.

In March, Microsoft settled a joint complaint filed by OVHcloud, Aruba Spa and the Danish cloud community. The terms of the settlement are confidential, and CISPE said at the time that the settlement was “bilateral and confidential” and expected to “provide something for everyone across the market.”

Redmond-based Microsoft has taken a conciliatory stance on other complaints, including one by Slack about product bundling. Specifically, Slack complained that Microsoft’s rival chat app Teams was included in the market-dominant Office suite. As a result, Microsoft is proposing the possibility of charging different prices for Office 365 with or without Teams, or eliminating the bundle altogether.

As an example of Microsoft’s application bundle, an Office E4 license includes about 30 products, ranging from automation, security and storage tools to analytics products and more, Google’s Zavery said.

Bundles ‘harm other vendors in that space’ [who] Perhaps in some cases they have technically superior products, but they cannot compete,” he said.

It’s entirely possible that security vendors and identity and access management providers will decide to file similar complaints against Slack and Nextcloud in the EU about Microsoft’s bundling of OneDrive with Office 365.

We asked Microsoft to recommend executives for interviews.

