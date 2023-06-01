Motorola Razr+ (2023) Hands-on Preview





Motorola just announced not one, but two new Razr flip phones. Both have foldable displays that flip open just like Dad’s original Razr, but with a twist.

It’s been several years since Motorola released the Razr in the US. In the meantime, the company has gone back to the drawing board, collected lessons learned, and from that short hiatus he’s produced two foldable phones. His $999 Razr+, and the latter with no release date or price listed.

The Razr+ will be available for pre-order starting June 16th through Motorola.com and select carriers. In-store sales will begin on June 23rd. All major US carriers except Verizon offer Razr+. If you want to use it with Verizon, you’ll need to purchase the unlocked version directly from Motorola.

The Razr+ is the phone we know best, so let’s unpack it first.

At first glance, the Razr+ looks a lot like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s a foldable mobile phone that reveals a large display inside. But the main difference between the Razr+ and Flip 4 is immediately apparent once you launch the phone’s front screen.

Almost the entire front of the Razrs housing (when folded) is covered by the display. To be precise, the size of the front display is 3.6 inches. It is a pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ and 10-bit. What does that mean? Motorola didn’t stop with just putting a basic display on the front of the phone. These stats would be impressive for a flagship smartphone’s main display. In comparison, the Z Flip 4’s front-facing display is his 1.9-inch, which is very jam-packed.

With this much screen real estate, you can do almost anything you would do with the internal display. That is, I played games and used the apps I tested TikTok, Google Maps and Chrome, all of which worked but were a bit cramped and even used it as a viewfinder for the camera app. In addition to accessing all phone apps, there are pre-designed phone panels for some apps and third-party vendors that Motorola has partnered with to control Spotify music, check your calendar, see the weather, and more. can be checked.

When the Razr+ is folded, it has a total thickness of 15.1mm. The hinge has a gapless design so the phone doesn’t show through when closed. This is not possible with Samsung’s Galaxy Flip phones.

When you start using an app on the front screen and then open the phone, the Motorolas App Continuity feature automatically transfers the app state to the internal screen. But new to the Razr+ is a button that pops up on the front display when you close the phone and asks if you want to continue using the app on the external screen. This is an optional feature that can be controlled on a per-app basis and feels very well thought out. You’ll find yourself using Google Maps on the internal display to start navigating, then closing your phone and tapping a button to launch Maps and continue your directions.

The Razr+ has a total of 3 cameras. There are two on the front of the phone that open up to become the rear camera. There is a 12-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 13-megapixel wide-angle and macro camera with a 108-degree field of view.

A third camera, a 32-megapixel shooter, sits on top of the internal display, similar to the traditional selfie camera.

Razr fans will notice that the Razr Chin, which has been a staple of Razr design since its inception, is gone. Motorola ditched it in order to increase the size of the front display, making it almost borderless.

Speaking of the internal screen, it features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with HDR10+, a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. What’s my favorite part about the display? The crease in the center of the screen is less noticeable. At least not as much as the Flip 4s creases.

The Razr+ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It also has an NFC chip for wireless payment.

There is a 3,800mAh battery inside, which can be refilled with a 30W charge. It also has wireless charging, but at a speed of only 5W.

Razr+ has three color options. Infinite Black and Glacier Blue will be available everywhere. However, the Viva Magenta color option will be exclusive to T-Mobile or available through Motorola.com. The Viva Magenta model omits the matte glass back like his other two options, replacing it with a matching Vegan His leather back instead.

Motorola promises 3 years of major OS upgrades to the Razr+ and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates. Both the Razr+ and Razr are IP52 certified and protected against limited dust and light splashes.

After about an hour of using the Razr+, what struck me was how tempting to do things like reply to messages or check email on the large front-facing display. But in practice, it’s best used to digest moderate amounts of information and sometimes manipulate it. Think of it as an extension of how most people interact with smartwatches. It’s self-explanatory, but it’s doable.

Pre-orders for the Razr+ will begin in two weeks on June 16th. There’s only one model and it’s priced at $999 from Motorola.com. Some carriers will participate in pre-orders, but it has not yet been announced which carriers will participate. In-store sales will begin a week later on June 23rd.

In the coming months, Motorola plans to release a more affordable Razr. It uses the same chassis as the Razr+, but lacks some of the high-end features that the Razr+ has to keep it on the lower end.

The main difference is that the external display has been reduced to a 1.5-inch pOLED display, similar to the previous Razr Foldables and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Another important difference is that instead of the matte glass on the outside of the phone, it comes in all three color options. Covered in vegan leather. It will be available in sage green, vanilla cream and summer lilac.

The built-in display is the same 6.9-inch screen with a slightly slower refresh rate of 144Hz.

One of the benefits of using a smaller external screen is the space available for increasing battery size. The Razrs battery has increased from 3,300mAh in the Razr+ to 4,200mAh, with turbo charging at 30W and wireless charging at 5W.

Powered by a Qualcomms Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, it comes with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage.

As for the cameras, there are two rear cameras. It has a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide/macro camera. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels.

One notable difference I’ve noticed after using the Razr for a few minutes is that it feels heavier than the Razr+, and this is directly related to the increased battery size. It didn’t feel too heavy, but there was a noticeable difference worth mentioning. Very curious how the vegan leather exterior holds up over time. Patina and minor scratches, which are typical of leather, invariably change color.

As you finalize details about the Razr’s US launch pricing and timing, please share them with us.

