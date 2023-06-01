Google’s Search Relations Team Investigates Web3’s Impact on SEO





In the latest episode of the “Search Off the Record” podcast, the Google Search Relations team – John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Martin Splitt – delves into a thought-provoking conversation about the impact of Web3 on SEO.

The team recognizes that Web3 is still in its infancy, providing insights and addressing the impact of this technology on SEO practices.

Web3: revolutionizing the Internet environment

Web3 represents the evolution of the Internet, featuring decentralization and the use of blockchain technology.

Unlike the traditional web, Web3 aims to give people more control over their online experience, enhance data privacy, and encourage peer-to-peer interactions.

The Mystery of Web3’s Impact on SEO

During the podcast, the team discussed the impact of Web3 on SEO practices, search engine rankings, and website visibility.

Although specific details and examples were not discussed, the conversation highlighted some important considerations.

Mueller provided insight into the challenges posed by Web3 domains, explaining that while these addresses resemble top-level domains, they lack the structure recognized by traditional domains.

As a result, Google’s search crawlers face limitations when trying to crawl and index content from these unconventional domains.

Muller elaborates:

“Even if a browser plugin is installed that does something with the created top-level domain, Google doesn’t know what it’s going to do. So from that perspective, this means that people It’s kind of like a vanity name, I don’t know, just using it and treating it as a domain name, but it’s not actually a real domain name.”

Uncover potential use cases

The team admits that they have not witnessed any substantial development of the Web3 system so far, but it is worth considering potential use cases for this emerging technology.

Potential applications for Web3 include:

Decentralized applications (dApps)

Web3 enables the creation of decentralized applications or dApps that run on peer-to-peer networks, often leveraging blockchain technology. Notable examples include decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and decentralized social media networks. These applications provide greater transparency, security, and user control by operating without middlemen.

Blockchain-based domain:

Web3 introduces the concept of blockchain-based domains that are different from traditional domain names. These domains utilize a decentralized naming system, allowing users ownership and control of domain names without relying on centralized domain registrars. Prominent examples include Ethereum’s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Unstoppable Domains.

Digital Identity and Privacy:

Web3 can enhance digital identity and privacy. Web3 leverages decentralized identity solutions and encryption principles to enable users to realize ownership and control of their personal data. Our user-centric focus on privacy and data management meets the growing demand for enhanced online privacy and data protection.

for the future

Web3’s impact on SEO practices, search engine rankings, and website visibility remains the subject of investigation, but this episode of Search Off the Record offers insight into the challenges and considerations.

Acknowledging the limited progress observed so far, Split said:

“So far, I haven’t seen much built on Web3 systems. If it becomes a big problem, I think we’ll figure it out and investigate further.”

As Web3 technologies evolve, SEO professionals and website owners may need to adapt their strategies to ensure optimal discoverability.

Source: Google search off the record

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

