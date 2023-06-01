Google Assistant ends support for third-party note-taking apps





The deprioritized Google Assistant loses yet another feature. At this time, Google will no longer support third-party Notes integrations. Popular Android notes app AnyList announced the change, announcing that “Google will end his Google Assistant notes and lists integration for non-Google apps on his June 20, 2023.” Google’s support page has since been updated to confirm that “after June 20th, Google Assistant Notes and Lists will no longer work with non-Google Lists apps.”

One of the best assistant commands allows you to write notes directly into your voice system, creating reminders, shopping lists, or new plain notes. Where these notes end up has been a matter of debate over the years. I used to go to Google Keep no matter what, but in 2017 Google blew up that feature, forcing all my shopping notes to Google Express, his Amazon Prime competitor. I put it in. As someone who uses grocery shopping lists a lot, it was pretty silly to associate it with an online store I never intended to use. Even if you don’t mind this change, which effectively turns your notes into ads on Google’s shopping site, note-taking has been significantly downgraded from his full-featured Google Keep app to Google Express’s barely functional web. Changed to app.

In 2019, perhaps in the wake of a forced Google Express integration that slowed down the number of services, Google Assistant further revamped its note-taking feature, this time allowing users to select the note-taking app they want from the Assistant’s settings. I made it Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList and Bring are all available at launch, allowing Assistant to seamlessly dump your notes into your favorite apps and update your notes with your voice. It was a great system, but now it is disappearing. Google told 9to5Google that Google Keep still works and appears to be connected to the same system as the third party, but all third party apps are blocked.

The Google Assistant has been around for about seven years, but it seems to have fallen out of favor with Google. The last hardware release of the Google Assistant smart screen or speaker was two years ago for him, which brings him to the end of his eight hardware releases in five years. Over the past year, we’ve seen Google Assistant’s driving mode and his Duplex of his on-the-web assistant shut down. Assistant was removed from the Nest Wi-Fi and FitBit line of new hardware entries, and after losing a patent lawsuit against Sonos, Assistant stripped his speakers of group volume control. Android Auto builds of Google’s Waze ship without Google Assistant support, and third-party Wear OS watches don’t seem to support voice assistants. Third-party Google Assistant speakers and smart displays were also recently discontinued.

The core problem here is that the assistant costs a lot to run, the hardware is sold at a cost to compete with Amazon, and the assistant doesn’t directly generate revenue. Without a strong executive to consider the wider ecosystem impact of deploying a great voice assistant, it’s easy to justify shutting down the project. There aren’t many direct numbers from Google, but Amazon is in exactly the same situation, with Alexa losing $10 billion a year. With the future of voice assistants looking shaky at these big tech companies, open source projects like Home Assistant are expected to help make up for the slump.

One report from CNBC says the assistant team has been reassigned to work on Google’s ChatGPT competitor Bard. According to another article in The Information, Google plans to “reduce investment in developing voice-assisted search for the Google Assistant for cars and non-Google devices,” and this will certainly be seen in Wear OS. would match. Continuously removing features and degrading performance isn’t a strong sales pitch if Google wants the Assistant to be a voice app exclusive to Google hardware. The original purpose of the assistant was to be an ubiquitous “ambient computing” interface.

