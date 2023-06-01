Lincoln is trying to attract innovative tech companies to its former factory sites





For more information

The recently completed lease of the biorefining plant was exactly the innovative use the City of Lincoln had envisioned for its new technology park.

I was making plans. “We have a vision,” Steve Levesque, who has been hired by the town as an economic development adviser, told Mainbiz.

Levesque led the revitalization of Brunswick’s former naval base as Brunswick Landing, a business park that includes TechPlace.

Biofine Developments Northeast, Inc., a subsidiary of Biofine Technologies, Inc., based in Brookline, Massachusetts, extracts heating and transportation fuels from low-grade woody biomass, and the city of Lincoln was formerly Agreed to a 20-year lease to develop a Lincoln Pulp biorefinery. & Tissue Mill Site.

File photo / Tim Greenway

Steve Levesque

The lease is the first phase of the town’s long-term redevelopment plan for the site, now called Lincoln Technology Park. Lincoln is a town of 4,853 in Penobscot County.

The 387-acre perimeter site is envisioned as a hub for the next generation of technology-driven industries.

Courtesy / City of Lincoln

This concept plan shows the planned development area.

Redevelopment of the entire site is expected to cost more than $60 million, Levesque said.

The location, with good highway access, abundant three-phase power, water and sewage connections and natural gas, is a great asset for economic growth, he said.

700 new jobs

The mill was built in the early 1900s by a dam on the Mattanaukkuk River, which supplied the vast amounts of water needed to make paper. The factory layout remained the same until he closed in 2014.

The redevelopment goal over the next 10 years is to attract six new technology companies that will directly generate 700 new jobs, $75 million in annual wages and benefits, and $5 million in annual property taxes for the town. The stated plan, if realized, would indirectly create 1,000 new jobs, $300 million in total local economic impact, $100 million in annual wages and benefits, and $10 million in annual taxes to the town. become.

The redevelopment is expected to bring significant benefits to the local community. That could include reducing the tax burden on residents, increasing budgets for towns and schools, strengthening Penobscot Valley Hospital and other essential businesses, and attracting new services and opportunities to the area. .

The town has identified three overarching goals for the site and surrounding real estate, including removing environmental barriers to development, securing funding for infrastructure improvements, and securing new business investment.

go to site

The town positions the park as a prime hub for innovative industries that can benefit from Lincoln’s geographic location and infrastructure system availability.

With a focus on innovation, sectors covered include, but are not limited to:

Forest products such as biofuels derived from wood cellulose, bulk wood products Processing and manufacturing of wood products Advanced materials and composites Renewable energy development such as solar, biomass, cogeneration and biodigestion Value-added products for industries such as aquaculture Food manufacturing Production and distribution of agricultural products Information technology such as data management and contact centers

In order to create a framework for the size and scale of development activities that may be located in the park, the Town should consider the size of the covered business activities that are reasonably likely to occur and the associated projected job creation. I have created a table that provides a conceptual plan for

As the first undertaking, the Biofine biorefinery will be developed in multiple stages and will occupy up to 85,000 square feet of building on 12 acres and will eventually employ up to 470 people.

Other conceptual applications include a 150-acre three-dimensional lumber sawmill employing 250 people, a 20-acre mass or cross-glued timber manufacturing plant employing 75 people, and a 5-acre innovation center employing 100 people. Built a business incubator and a solar and biomass power plant on a 20-acre site, employing 20 people.

Other uses for this location could include other businesses, lumber storage, public facilities and open spaces.

environmental cleanup

The project includes environmental cleanup to pave the way for redevelopment. The town is working with federal and state environmental agencies to secure funding and provide technical assistance for on-site remediation. This includes a recent $1 million grant from the DECD/DEP Brownfield Program in Maine and $750,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to decontaminate approximately 60 acres on site. .

Levesque said the first stage of cleanup is currently underway around the Biofine lease and is expected to be completed this summer.

The town also received funding to begin removing asbestos from some buildings. This is a sequential process and is expected to take up to 10 years.

The site has hundreds of thousands of square feet of existing buildings. Biofine plans to move into his one of the new buildings. But most other buildings will be demolished, Levesque said, and the town is developing a demolition schedule.

The town is also planning new infrastructure to support new businesses.

According to Levesque, it’s a dynamic but ongoing project to-do list.

There is also strong interest from other potential renters, he added.

Construction of the biofines plant is expected to begin within a year, with Phase 1 operations expected to be completed by mid-2025.

While the factory is under construction, related projects by the town will include an industrial wastewater treatment facility, an extension of the public water supply and sewage system, and road improvements.

Formal marketing campaigns will include direct mailings to potential customers and participation in exhibitions depending on the field of interest. The goal is to attract out-of-state businesses to the park.

Levesque said the project presents a big economic challenge, but also a big opportunity.

