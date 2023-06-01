A local student doodle was selected as a finalist in the Doodle For Google competition





Haley Marr, a senior at South Grand Prairie High School, is one of the elite companies. Her doodle entitled “Homemade Happiness” was shortlisted to her 55 finalists across the United States and its territories to be featured on Google’s homepage in the Doodle For Google competition.

Haley’s design wasn’t picked, but it certainly got national attention. And for an ambitious young artist still in his teens, that’s not a bad thing.

Haley learned about the competition through one of her teachers at a National Art Honor Society club meeting. The theme is “feelings of gratitude”

“I was immediately reminded of food and family, and more specifically the process of cooking a traditional meal together,” Haley said. “Coming from a Vietnamese and Laotian family, I brainstormed many of my favorite dishes such as Thu Tho Kho and Nam Khao, but finally settled on Laotian lotus flower cookies. , because it correlated with my ideas for each letter on google, and I have a bit of a sweet tooth!

“The name came up on a whim, like something I came up with while I was painting.”

Hayley began self-taught art in elementary school and continued through her senior year of high school when she began taking more advanced art classes. She also started submitting her own work to competitions.

“At the moment, I mainly focus on digital art and traditional art with colored pencils,” she said. “I knew from an early age that I liked to draw. I remember always drawing everywhere when I was a child. , perhaps my parents realized that I had a talent for art.”

Hailey was born into an artistic family.

“I think each member of my family has dabbled in the arts in their own way. My father was a painter in high school, my mother was a gardener, and my sisters also painted and painted. she said. “But I also think I’m more known as an artist in my family,” she added with a laugh.

Her major art projects include work for the VASE (Visual Arts) competition.

Last year’s and this year’s academic events. But according to her, Doodle for Google is her biggest art project to date.

Hailey started her career in SGP’s art studio as a drawing student and this year completed an independent art portfolio for college credit in the Advanced AP Drawing class.

Her work has been a great success for schools and school districts. At the 2022 VASE Games, a UIL event attended by more than 31,000 students, she won a gold medal at the regional competition and advanced to the state competition in San Marcos. She also won 2nd place in the 2022 Regional Arts Competition.

Additionally, she was one of only four SGP students selected for the prestigious award at the 2022 Artist in Bloom exhibition, a district exhibition featuring artistically significant artwork from campuses and classrooms. was one of us. She has also participated in several art competitions through her BETA club at school.

“Haley is a student I can always rely on as an example of curiosity, effort, creativity and quality in her work. , has improved and produced great art skills,” said SGP Art Instructor Sandra Morante.

“Her art process has demonstrated aspects of imaginative exploration, media experimentation, problem-solving and introspection. It’s evident in her day-to-day work ethic and the quality of the artwork she completes.She willingly invests in creative risks to learn and discover, and demonstrates a problem-solving ability that sets her apart from others. It is a quality that sets you apart from your students and ultimately allows you to succeed in whatever field you choose to pursue.”

Beyond her artistic achievements, Haley participates in several school organizations such as the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and Beta, to name a few. She also graduated as an early college congratulatory resignation.

“It has been an honor for me to witness Hailey’s artistic growth and ability to express herself through art,” continued Morante. “I’m so proud of her! I know Haley will do well in college and I hope what she learns at her art studio will help her beyond academics.” increase.”

Haley will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in computer science in the ATP program. She’s considering a minor in art, but no matter what the future holds, she said it will definitely involve art in some form.

“I would definitely like to incorporate art into my career. I want to make it a full-time job,” she said. “

“I want to thank everyone who has supported my work. It means so much and I still can’t believe my art has gotten this far.”

