How to build your FinOps roadmap





There are many other features not covered above (e.g. creating unit metrics, accurate forecasting, internal and external benchmarking, etc.), but these can be established later once the foundation exists.

Once all features have been defined and questions about maturity status clarified, participants are asked to rate each of the following areas:

Where is the tissue now? Crawling, walking or running?

What are your 12 month goals? what is realistic? Crawl, walk or run?

What are the critical success factors for getting there? (Brainstorming ideas to serve as input to the roadmap.)

After posing these questions, there is likely to be a lively discussion, with each team asking how each feature is viewed in different areas of the business, where it is growing, and where more We will deepen our understanding of the need for guidance and investment in

Customers often use this part of the discussion to prioritize specific next steps that ultimately lead to the output of the roadmap. What features are most urgent, what do individual stakeholders need, and how can groups work in sync to meet that feature’s defined maturity level?

If you have a small cloud footprint and a small number of cloud users, you may find that finding answers to the above questions does not require much discovery, discussion, or effort to answer.

However, the larger your organization, the more valuable this exercise will be to help you identify areas of varying maturity across your organization. For example, data and analytics teams may have a good understanding of costs and how to optimize them, while product teams may have no visibility into costs.

The main benefit of assessing competence as a group is that in the end:

Common understanding of FinOps across the organization for key FinOps functions

Gain a unified view across many teams of what the next steps should be

For example, your organization may be currently in the crawl stage for assignments. Cross-functional stakeholders see this as a priority over the next 12 months, with the goal of reaching Walk and building a robust tagging strategy that covers his 50% of cloud assets. .

In this scenario, the FinOps roadmap includes the following steps typically taken by FinOps teams:

Discuss what tags are meaningful to each business unit and how they relate to the identified model.

Discuss with the platform team where tags should be applied (project/resource)

Check out the technology that the platform team can automate this for.

Provide education and training for engineers to introduce tags into their workflows

While it is always difficult to predict the exact outcome of this workshop, visualization of spending (via cost allocation and reporting) and defining formal ownership of cloud FinOps will be the most common initial focus. area. A major telecom company conducted a FinOps assessment workshop and found some great insights. Learn more about their journey here.

The FinOps Roadmap will enable organizations to work step-by-step in a coordinated manner towards their next stage of maturity.

What next?

Now you can build a roadmap without the pressure of getting everything right the first time. what’s next?

Take a deep breath!

Review the steps each team needs to take for that feature to reach the intended state of maturity.

Leverage individual stakeholders who attend meetings as FinOps champions for specific teams that need to take agreed-upon actions.

Provide feedback on new features for features that celebrate success internally.

Review and repeat!

One of the best things about FinOps is its iterative nature, so no organization exists and shouldn’t be at execution maturity when it starts. And no organization even has all the capabilities as an end goal to execute.

Think of this as a circle. After completing the first cycle, you will immediately return to your starting point. Now you have the ability to retain more knowledge, develop and further extend your FinOps strategy, innovate and succeed.

Don’t panic if all of this seems daunting. Select one area of ​​focus to get even more insight into your cloud spending.

After half a year, check your abilities again. Are you on track to meet her 12-month goal that you set as a group during the discussion?

Over time, you’ll feel more confident about your FinOps strategy, but I hope this article has given you some hints on where to start. Join us next time to further your FinOps journey on Google Cloud.

