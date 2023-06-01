Google’s June Update Adds More Features to Android and Wear OS





A few weeks after Google I/O 2023 and as we patiently wait for Android 14, the company is rolling out new features and updates across various platforms, and some of what we saw at the company’s developer conference. Do you offer Google rolled out the Magic Compose beta earlier so that users could check it out early. Now, the company is rolling out even more updates to help users learn new skills, stay productive, and further identify themselves and their online identities when using Android smartphones, tablets, and even Wear OS smartwatches. The company says it helps protect them.

One of the first new updates mentioned in Google’s June Feature Updates post has arrived on Google Play Books, adding a new mode called “Reading Practice”. This new mode helps new readers improve their vocabulary and comprehension skills using her Android smartphone or tablet. The feature allows users to read words out loud, and a new mode also allows real-time monitoring of spoken words. This mode also enables users to get definitions for words they don’t know. For the most part, this is a significant enhancement and a useful feature for readers of all ages. If you’re curious and want to give it a try, just find a book with the “try it” badge in the Google Play Books section and it will give you access to the aforementioned features.

Spotify for Wear OS also gets a great update, bringing the latest Spotify DJ features to your wrist. The feature first debuted in February, giving users access to AI DJs who are personal guides to their music. DJs can create playlists, but they can also go a step further and add various comments about featured music and artists. It’s a truly unique experience and now available on Wear OS. In addition to Spotify DJ, users will also be able to access new tiles and watch face shortcuts.

Google is also adding support for SmarTrip and Clipper cards to Google Wallet, making it easier for people in the Washington DC and San Francisco Bay Areas to commute. In addition, Google Keep on Wear OS also adds tiles for easy access to user-selected notes and his to-do list. In addition to all of the above, Android users will now also have access to his three new widgets: Google TV, Google Finance and Google News, making it easier to get information at a glance.

Also just in time for summer, Google is also enhancing its Emoji Kitchen offering, offering even more fun emoji mashups in aquatic-themed combinations. The company has also made things more secure with its previously revealed dark web report, which is now available to US Google One account holders. This feature scans the dark web to see if your information has been exposed, and Google provides guidance on what you can do to protect yourself. The mentioned feature is rolling out today, and while Dark Web Reports is only available to users in the US for now, it’s expected to expand to more regions in the coming months.

