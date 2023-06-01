Maryland Expands Digital Licensing, Becomes First State to Offer Digital Licensing in Google Wallet





The launch of digital ID options for people with Android smartphones could make getting through airport security a little easier for Maryland travelers.

Maryland is now the first state in the United States to offer digital driver licenses and identities in Google Wallet, and the first state to offer digital identities on both major mobile operating systems. Last May, Maryland launched a mobile ID option for Apple Wallet for iPhones.

Thursday’s announcement means virtually any Marylander with a smartphone can now swipe their smartphone through security at TSA checkpoints where the option is available.

“Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service,” Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in a statement. The Maryland Mobile ID advances the government’s efforts to provide safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders. “

A mobile ID is essentially a digital version of your state-issued ID stored on your mobile device.

At this time, the option to use your digital ID to pass through airport security is only available at certain airports and PreCheck stations. Both BWI International Airport and Reagan National Airport are among 25 airports nationwide that accept digital licenses, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

Here’s how it works: Passengers approach the checkpoint podium. If desired, simply hold your phone close to her device with Bluetooth turned on to agree to provide Mobile ID. Information stored in your digital ID is encrypted and sent digitally to your device. A real-time camera captures the image and compares it with photos stored in the mobile ID and information on the passenger’s boarding pass. Once the TSA officer confirms the match, the passenger proceeds to inspection without exchanging boarding documents.

The Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles website includes step-by-step guides for adding your license or ID to your Google Wallet or Apple Wallet.

Maryland officials say all data on Mobile ID is encrypted and data is never shared unless the user consents.

Many people use smartphone wallets to store credit cards, concert tickets, and public transport cards. Google says the way state-issued IDs are stored in smartphone wallets is “key” to the introduction of an all-digital wallet.

Maryland officials say the digital version of your license is intended to be used in conjunction with your physical driver’s license, so you should always carry the physical version with you.

