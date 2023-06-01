TotalEnergies sells ‘most’ of CVC assets to Aster





The sale of TotalEnergies CVC marks Aster’s first private equity secondary market transaction. Image: Aster.

French energy company Total Energies has sold most of its climate venture capital (CVC) arm, Total Energies Ventures, to French venture capital firm Aster.

The acquisition provided the French venture capital firm with new funding dedicated to overseeing and financing around 20 clean energy companies. The portfolio consists primarily of minority stakes in European and US companies.

North Sky Capital, a US-based investment advisory firm, has joined as an investor in the FPCI Fund Fonds Professionnel de Capital Investissement, or Capital Investment Specialty Fund, to support companies’ portfolios in meeting their future funding needs.

Jean-Marc Barry, Managing Partner of Aster, said: “This unprecedented operation is a testament to our confidence in the Aster model and our ability to develop solutions that are perfectly tailored to our subscribers’ needs.”

This marks the first private equity secondary market transaction for the Paris-based company Aster and strengthens the company’s position in the climate technology innovation financing market.

Business fundraising got off to a strong start in 2023, rising 55% consecutively in the first quarter of 2023, with a total of US$8.4 billion in corporate investment globally. This figure includes venture capital (VC) investments, public markets and debt financing.

