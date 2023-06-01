Pennsylvania DHS/ODP Switches to Selective Contract Waiver for Housing and Support Coordination Services





In Pennsylvania, certain Medicaid waiver programs are administered by the Office of Development Programs (ODP), a program office within the Department of Human Services (DHS). ODP administers an exemption program that provides services (commonly referred to as Her ID/A Services) for people with autism and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Historically, Pennsylvania has participated in the Federal Medicaid Waiver Program that funds ID/A services for residential services and behavioral assistance coordination under Section 1915(c) of the Social Security Act. Under this provision of federal law, Pennsylvania must contract with “willing and qualified” providers pursuant to Section 1902(a)(23) of the Social Security Act.

On May 24, 2023, the ODP issued an announcement (ODP Announcement 23-042) through a posting in the PA Bulletin inviting public comment on the “Concept Paper on Selective Contracting for Housing and Support Coordination Services” (Announcement) . The announcement kicked off a 45-day public comment period for interested parties to submit comments on the proposal. Public comments are due by 11:59 PM EDT on July 10, 2023.

The announcement includes a “concept paper” for the ODP, which ODP has filed with the Center for Federal Medicaid Services (CMS), which administers the Medicaid program at the federal level, to establish two new subsections 1915(b). I confirm that I intend to implement a statewide exemption. Social Security Act)(4) to replace the exemption from the current section 1915(c) provision. The primary impact of this change is to remove the requirement for Pennsylvania to contract with a “willing and qualified” provider, instead allowing the ODP to selectively work with her ID/A provider for coordinating residential services and behavioral assistance. to be able to contract.

For a copy of the announcement and the ODP concept paper, please click the link below.

The ODP suggests that the amendments to the exemption program will affect about 400 housing service providers and 64 Assistance Coordinating Organizations (SCOs). According to the ODP timeline, the ODP will submit the Amendments 1915(c) and 1915(b)(4) exemptions covering housing services to CMS in December 2023, with an effective date of July 2024. It is planned to become The ODP will submit a revised 1915 amendment. (c) and 1915(b)(4) will become exemptions for SCO in December 2024 and will come into effect in July 2025.

The ODP’s concept paper indicates that, in addition to public comment on this proposal, 1915(b(4)) exemption applications and amendments to existing 1915(c) applications will also be open for public comment. ODP continues to implement programs under 55 Pa. Code Chapter 6400 (commonly known as “6400 Regs”) and he will continue to implement the tasks set out in the CMS exemption application form to county-based administrations. I plan to delegate it to an agency. ODP also plans to hire an outside management vendor to help with this. Back-office support for elective contract services.

The concept paper only provides a general framework and goals for the selective contract proposal, leaving many key questions unanswered. The concept paper also addresses the legal and regulatory powers of ODP/DHS to implement the 1915(c) waiver amendments and new 1915(b)(4) waivers, or whether the ODP has an existing Pennsylvania waiver. Nor does it address how it intends to comply with state administrative requirements.

The eventual switch from the existing 1915(c) exemption to the 1915(b)(4) Elective Contract Exemption is a significant change for ID/A providers offering residential rehabilitation and/or CSO services. Potentially affected providers should review the concept paper carefully and discuss their legal options with their attorneys.

Vorys is proud to represent ID/A providers in numerous administrative cases against ODP/DHS and would be happy to discuss concept papers with relevant providers.

