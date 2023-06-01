Google Introduces New Features to Android Phones and Watches





Summer is just around the corner, and Google is celebrating the warm season with a slew of updates across Android, web, and WearOS. We still have to wait for his June feature drop to come to Pixel devices as a system update, but the company is already rolling out new features to apps and services for all kinds of devices.

Google is still working on more widgets, especially with this feature removal. Your phone or tablet has new widgets for Google Finance, Google TV and Google News. The former widget appears to be already widely deployed and is part of Google Apps. Every time you turn on your phone’s screen, you can keep track of your most important investments directly on your home screen in case you need more anxiety. Google TV widgets, meanwhile, want to make it easier to find personalized viewing suggestions at a glance, and the addition of the Google News home screen brings the latest and most important headlines right at your fingertips. will be

Source: Google

None of these widgets are entirely new concepts, but they all share the same Material U Design language, which makes them great on Pixel phones. Widgets are available worldwide on devices running Android 6 and higher.

Emoji kitchen update

Source: Google

When Google first released the emoji merge feature for Gboard, it was an instant hit. Emoji Kitchen gets better every month. As part of the June feature drop, Google is adding a new summer-themed emoji combo to the mix, but the company hasn’t shared any details yet. However, if you look at the company-provided images below, you can see that some of the new combos will include sharks.

Spotify, Wallet, and Keep on WearOS

There’s a lot to improve in the next version of WearOS, but in the meantime Google is adding some new features to its smartwatch operating system. For example, Google has partnered with Spotify to announce that his AI DJ for music streaming service is now available on watch platforms, allowing you to access a special radio his host from your wrist. The company says there are several more new tiles and watch face complications to enjoy from Spotify apart from DJs. However, DJ is only available to premium subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland.

Source: Google

If you use Google Wallet, live in the San Francisco Bay Area or Washington, DC, and happen to take public transit, you can import your SmarTrip and Clipper cards into Google Wallet and use them directly on your wrist. became. Google also reiterated that it introduced a new Keep watch complication some time ago to allow quick access to individual to-do lists and notes directly from the watch face.

Gmail Dark Web Report

During this year’s Google I/O, Google announced dark web monitoring for Gmail users. Previously only available to Google One subscribers, this feature is now available to anyone with a Google Account. To use it, you’ll need to visit the Google One website or app, but there’s no charge. With this feature, you can perform a one-time scan to see if your Gmail ID hsa has been leaked to the dark web, and it also provides guidance on what to do to protect yourself online. increase. Google One subscribers still have additional perks, such as social security numbers and the option to search for more leaked information like regular automated scans.

As of June 1st, the rollout of these dark web reports should be complete in the US. In the coming months, the company plans to roll out this option to 20 more countries.

reading aloud practice

Source: Google

After shutting down the reading practice app Rivet in 2020, Google is relaunching a new reading practice service as part of Google Play Books. Within the app you can access a special section where you can practice reading with your child. Google says the option is available for thousands of children’s books, including free ones. In reading practice, read aloud the highlighted words. If necessary, we will also teach you how to pronounce the words.

Rolling out in the coming weeks

We’re still waiting for the Pixel feature drop with the latest changes as part of Android 13’s third and final quarterly platform release, but these new additions will be available whether you have a Pixel phone or not. It will be available to everyone regardless of or not. New features and releases are rolling out now and should reach everyone in the coming weeks.

