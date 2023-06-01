New study in engineering physics reveals warning against packaging innovation





New research from Industrial Physics, a provider of testing and inspection for packaging, products and materials, highlights the pressures facing packaging professionals and the risks that cannot be overlooked in the innovation race.

In an international survey of packaging professionals working in the consumer goods, food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical industries, an overwhelming majority (96%) of packaging decision makers said their companies would seek to develop new packaging. I know you think it’s important.

Goals that are currently driving change in this area were identified as reducing waste (57%), reducing packaging costs (55%) and sustainability (53%). As Industrial Physics product line director Steve Davis explains in the report, environmental initiatives are often driven by mounting external pressure within the industry. “Consumers and their advocates, lobby groups, are making the industry infinitely recyclable packaging.”

In 2022, Industrial Physics will release a research report on packaging sustainability that will help manufacturers reduce their environmental footprint (65%), reduce waste (50%) and meet consumer demand (49%). %) drives investment in sustainable packaging. . The results of this year’s packaging survey show that waste reduction and sustainability continue to define considerations, with respondents ranking materials as the biggest areas needing development over the next five years. They report selection (53%), production processes (51%), and material savings (49%). .

The latest research also reveals the three biggest challenges facing packaging innovation in 2023.

Current test standards High cost of expertise High cost of materials

As the complexity surrounding each challenge grows deeper, this report highlights the potential for the development of new packaging without the knowledge and competence to reliably meet the safety and quality requirements of the sector. We are investigating some important factors.

Recently, the pace of global packaging innovation has increased dramatically. While we have seen the resilience of new entrants and fresh ideas as a result, this shift has also highlighted the enormous risks we face if we fail to adequately address the challenges posed. Greg Wright, Chief Commercial Officer, Industrial Physics, said:

The research report also includes contributions from experts in the field, such as John Blake, Senior Director Analyst, Packaging Engineering and Supply Chain Applications, Gartner, Inc. It shows how it is reflected in a working example.

Wright continued, “We understand the immense pressure facing packaging professionals to meet sustainable customer preferences, budget constraints and changing legislation. Ensuring customer safety cannot be sacrificed to accelerate packaging innovation.” We explored the challenges in more detail and decided to use this report to highlight how overlooking these challenges in a climate of faster innovation could have a negative impact on the packaging industry. We conducted a survey.

The survey report concludes with opportunities respondents identified for innovation over the next five years, including:

Packaging test process and equipment Package shape Packaging coating

Areas of innovation shown include automation and new equipment introduced into the testing process, packaging design focused on user experience and waste reduction, and plant-based or biodegradable coatings on packaging materials. increase.

Mr Wright concluded: In industrial physics, I am really happy to see a strong desire for packaging innovation from the latest research. We hope that this report will shed light on how industry players can overcome the current challenges and seize the many opportunities that the industry will offer in the coming years.

Want to learn more about the biggest challenges and opportunities in the packaging industry? Download our free Industrial Physics report here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicalplasticsnews.com/news/medical-plastics-sustainability-news/new-research-from-industrial-physics-reveals-packaging-innov/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos