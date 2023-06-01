Nanocrystals Glow and Disappear Infinitely — ScienceDaily





In 2021, when Zhang Wang Lee, then a PhD student in Columbia Engineering’s Jim Shack lab, triggered a chain reaction that produced extreme light from ultra-small crystals developed at the Molecular Labs, he discovered the lanthanides. Doped nanoparticles created ripples, or rather avalanches. Foundry at Berkeley Lab These same crystals flashed again, allowing them to be controlled intentionally and indefinitely.

“We have discovered for the first time fully photostable and fully photoswitchable nanoparticles, the holy grail of nanoprobe design,” said Shook, associate professor of mechanical engineering.

This unique material was synthesized in the labs of Emory Chang and Bruce Cohen at the Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and a Korean national laboratory. The research team also included Yung Doug Suh’s lab at the Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST).

The Holy Grail: A Simple, Steady Light Switch

Existing organic dyes and fluorescent proteins used in applications such as optical memory, nanopatterning, and bioimaging have provided breakthroughs over the years (they won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2014). ), these molecules have a limited lifetime. When illuminated, most will begin to flash randomly and eventually become permanently dark, or “photobleached.”

In contrast, the lanthanide-doped nanoparticles show remarkable photostability. Although he has worked with them in the lab for more than 15 years, Shook said he has never seen them die. Until one day in 2018, Lee and her PhD student Emma Sue observed the crystal dim and then light up again. Lee researched the literature and found his 30-year-old description of lanthanide optical fibers that can “dim the light” and “brighten the light.” This suggests that blinking behavior can be controlled.

In a new paper published today in Nature, the team is doing just that. Using near-infrared light, the nanoparticles were dimmed and brightened over a thousand times in various ambient and aqueous environments without any sign of degradation.

“We can extinguish these particles with one wavelength of light and relight them with another, just by using a common laser,” Lee said. In particular, near-infrared light penetrates deeply into both inorganic materials and biological tissues with minimal scattering and phototoxicity.

Strange results brighten future applications

Looking to potential applications, the research team has demonstrated how particles can be used to write and rewrite patterns on 3D substrates. This could one day improve high-density optical data storage and computer memory.

“This indefinite bi-directional optical switching nanocrystal has the potential to create an all-optical quantum memory device for storing the vast amounts of data generated by quantum computers. Think CD-ROMs and CD-RWs. I want it, but it’s faster and much more accurate,” Suh ​​said.

This particle also offers potentially infinite resolution, depending on the number of photons generated by the probe under the super-resolution nanoscope. Using equipment in Suh’s lab, Lee reached sub-Angstrom accuracy in just a few hours.

The researchers believe that the photoswitching observed in this study ultimately results from atomic crystal defects too small to be visualized even with state-of-the-art electron microscopy. These defects shift the avalanche threshold of particles up and down, which can be switched by different wavelengths of light to dim or brighten the signal.

In addition to exploring potential applications in optical memory, super-resolution microscopy, bioimaging and biosensing, the team uses molecular foundry nanoparticle synthesis robots, advanced computational models and machine learning to We are looking to further improve the current crystal and see if it is possible. We synthesize other kinds of nanoparticles with similar photoswitching properties.

The whole study was a surprise, Cohen said. “Since our 2009 paper, we have said that this class of nanoparticles has no on/off switch, and that is exactly what we are working on here. One thing we’ve found is accepting strange results.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230531150103.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

