Health unit offers tips for surviving the heat

Summer is just around the corner, and as the outside temperature rises, It becomes difficult to stay cool.

During hot weather, everyone is at risk of heat stroke. Infants, the elderly, and people with pre-existing medical conditions are more susceptible to harm from overheating. You can protect yourself from extreme heat by:

When it’s hot outside, pay close attention to how you and those around you are feeling. Consider developing a check-in system for neighbors, family and friends who are at increased risk during the warmer months. Learn about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and what to do if they occur. Remember, heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you are caring for someone who has a high temperature, is unconscious, confused, or has stopped sweating, call 911 immediately.

Indoor temperatures can rise to dangerous levels. To reduce heat entering your home, close blinds and curtains during the day and, if possible, open doors and windows when it’s cool outside. During periods of extreme heat, fans cannot prevent heat stroke, so other measures should be taken, such as taking cold baths or showers, or going to cooler or outdoor spaces such as cooling centers or libraries. there is. There are shaded areas. If you have an air conditioner, turn it on. Even if it is low, it will help ensure your safety.

Stay at rest, especially during the hottest hours of the day, as excessive exercise increases the risk of heat stroke, dehydration, and heat stroke. High humidity increases air pollution levels and can degrade air quality during periods of extreme heat. When outdoors, stay shaded, take frequent breaks, always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher (and reapply often), and wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting hat. Please wear it. clothes that fit.

Staying hydrated is also an important way to stay cool. Drink plenty of water and avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar. Feeling thirsty is a sign that your body is already dehydrated, so don’t wait. If you are taking any medications or have any health problems, ask your healthcare provider if this increases your risk of extreme fever or dehydration.

For more information on extreme heat, visit the Simkow Muskoka District Health website (smdhu.org/heat) or call the Health Connection on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705. -721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520).

