Web Performance Testing: Grafana k6 Browser Versus Google Lighthouse





The Grafana k6 browser module simulates how users interact with browser pages and collects web performance metrics about those interactions. Since we released this module in 2021, we’ve been frequently asked how it compares to Google Lighthouse as a tool for measuring web page performance.

This blog post compares the k6 browser and Google Lighthouse from various perspectives, including:

How these tools help with performance testingHow these tools run the testsThe metrics they collectHow the tools complement each other

Note: k6 browser is part of Grafana k6 OSS. The purpose of this blog post is to compare the k6 browser module to Google Lighthouse, not the entire k6 ecosystem.

Introduction to k6 browser and Google Lighthouse

When developing web applications, it is important to test performance from a front-end or browser perspective. This concept is covered comprehensively in our website load testing guide. Both the k6 browser and Google Lighthouse can measure web application performance, but there are important differences between the two.

k6 browser: frontend testing with k6

The k6 browser automates browser actions and collects frontend performance metrics as part of your existing k6 tests. The k6 browser allows you to simulate a specific user journey through your website and find errors related to user experience. After testing the k6 browser, it reports browser metrics that you can use as a guideline for your website’s performance. With the k6 browser, you can also combine browser-level scripts with existing protocol-level scripts to implement a hybrid approach to performance testing.

Google Lighthouse: Measure overall website quality

Google Lighthouse is an open source tool that you can use to improve the overall quality of your website. Apart from measuring performance, Google Lighthouse performs audits for things like accessibility and her SEO. These audits generate a report with scores and suggested changes to improve the quality of your website.

Again, k6 browser and Google Lighthouse both measure web application performance, but they differ in a few ways.

The table below summarizes the main points of comparison between the k6 browser and Lighthouse.

Running web performance tests

To measure website performance, the k6 browser provides a Playwright-like API. Here is a sample code snippet:

import { chromium } from ‘k6//browser’ import { check } from ‘k6’ export default asynchronous function() { const browser = chromium.launch({ headless: false }) const page = browser.newPage() / Go to the /demo page and log in. Wait for page.goto(‘https://test.k6.io/my_messages.php’) page.locator(‘input) .[name=”login”]’).type(‘admin’); page.locator(‘input[name=”password”]’).type(‘123’); const submitButton = page.locator(‘input[type=”submit”]’); wait for a promise.all([page.waitForNavigation(), submitButton.click()]); check(page, { header: page.locator(‘h2’).textContent() == ‘Welcome, admin!’, }); page.close() browser.close() }

k6 browser tests can only be run on k6 OSS. However, work is underway to make the k6 browser available as part of Grafana Cloud k6.

Lighthouse tests, on the other hand, can be generated in multiple ways:

PageSpeed ​​Insights programmatically via Chrome DevTools Google Lighthouse library

Note: This is not a complete list. You can also run Lighthouse audits using tools like WebPageTest and test frameworks like Playwright and Cypress.

Let’s take a quick look at these options.

Chrome dev tools

The most convenient way to run Lighthouse tests is with Chrome DevTools.

Download Google Chrome Navigate to the URL you want to audit Open DevTools and use the Lighthouse tab Google Lighthouse library

For more flexibility and advanced usage, the Google Lighthouse library can run audits programmatically as a command line or node module.

Insights into page speed

PageSpeed ​​Insights is another free tool that allows you to run Lighthouse tests. Use real-world data in addition to the lab data that Lighthouse uses. To run the test, go to PageSpeed ​​Insights, enter the URL you want to audit, and see a report of your website’s performance.

Web performance testing strategy

A comprehensive performance testing strategy should consider both front-end and back-end performance. The recommended approach is hybrid performance testing, which combines protocol-level and browser-level tests simultaneously.

Lighthouse only measures front-end performance of your application, so you need to use a separate tool to measure back-end performance. The k6 browser, on the other hand, supports a hybrid approach by leveraging k6’s existing features.

Web performance metrics

When it comes to browser performance metrics, both k6 browser and Lighthouse report Google Web Vitals. Web Vitals is the current standard the engineer uses to measure the user experience of her website.

Until now, k6 browsers have only reported a few browser metrics, such as ‘browser_loaded’ and ‘browser_dom_content_loaded’. However, these metrics do not reflect user experience as accurately as they used to. As such, it is inadequate for analyzing significant performance bottlenecks that may exist on your page and will be removed from the k6 browser in a future release. Web vitals are a better measure of page performance and user experience.

Both the k6 browser and Lighthouse report Web Vitals, but there are some differences in what they report.

core web vitals

When it comes to web performance, Core Web Vitals are a trinity. These metrics are applied to all web pages and measure page loading performance, interactivity, and visual stability.

Lighthouse does not measure FID as it requires real user interaction. Also, Lighthouse only analyzes the initial page load by default. The k6 browser, on the other hand, provides APIs that allow scripting of user interactions, so FID can be measured.

Other web essentials

Both the k6 browser and Lighthouse also track metrics known as Other Web Vitals. These metrics aren’t required, but can provide additional insight into the user experience.

Lighthouse also tracks a metric called Speed ​​Index, which is not part of Google Web Vitals.

Laboratory and field data

The final area of ​​comparison is the data used by both tools. Lighthouse uses lab data. This means data collected from a controlled environment using predefined device and network settings. Lab data allows you to test performance early. This is one of the reasons why Lighthouse is a popular choice. You can’t measure metrics that require real user interaction, such as FID, but Lighthouse can measure his TBT, which is a great alternative.

Field data is required to accurately measure Core Web Vitals. Unlike lab data, field data is collected from real users and thus more accurately represents the user experience.

Lighthouse users can use PageSpeed ​​Insights, which uses field data, to get a realistic view of website performance. Similarly, the Chrome User Experience Report provides a quick way to assess Core Web Vitals, but not a detailed assessment for quickly diagnosing performance issues.

The k6 browser uses a standard web API, the web-vitals library, to report field data and measure all Core Web Vitals. The Web-Vitals library provides a way to measure a real user’s her Core Web Vitals that match the way reported by PageSpeed ​​Insights or Chrome User Experience Reports.

When it comes to web performance, we recommend using as many tools as possible to improve the overall user experience of your website.

Lighthouse excels at early feedback and diagnostics, quickly resolving easy-to-solve problems. Lighthouse can audit her website quickly, but it only uses lab data, so users have to supplement it with other tools.

However, to accurately measure all Core Web Vitals, field data must be used, and tools such as the k6 browser can measure these metrics natively.

Read more about k6 browser

try k6 browser

k6 browser metrics

Video: Browser testing with k6

