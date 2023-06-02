Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Is A Hedging Against Future Chaos





What if the world yawned when Apple unveiled its most important new product in years?

Apple’s mixed reality headset, due out next week, is a hybrid of virtual and augmented reality that superimposes the digital world on top of the real world and feels strangely outdated.

Generative AI has taken the technology industry by storm this year. This could represent the most important new way to interact with your computer in a long time, with the kind of impact that came from the iPhone multi-touch screen 16 years ago.

It’s not yet clear how this new form of AI will affect the Apple-dominated smartphone space. ChatGPT’s text-centric interactions are not suitable for small screens, and voice- and image-based applications of this technology for mobile phones are still under development. But for now, it’s not the immersive world of VR that’s the focus of the tech industry’s most important experimentation.

Even without this explosion of interest in other areas of the tech world, the headsets Apple has spent years perfecting would still feel strangely irrelevant to most consumers. At around $3,000, its price is high, so it can only be sold to a handful of enthusiasts and developers who want to create software for it. And the world doesn’t want a cheaper VR device (Metas Quest 2 will soon sell for just $299). Most people who have tried virtual reality are amazed at how novel it is, but few feel like wearing a headset when they want to work, play games, or entertain.

However, Apple’s forays into virtual and augmented reality should be judged against its broader goals. It’s a hedge against future technological disruption, a relatively modest but still useful extension of Apple’s existing world of services and gadgets, and an alternative to a technology revolution that could take years to unfold. Most commonly seen as a product.

This hedge is against threats to Apple’s iPhone empire. It’s not clear if or when smartphones will lose their central place in people’s digital lives, but it’s clear that Apple needs to bet more on the future.

The company, formerly known as Facebook, acquired VR company Oculus nine years ago, making its first attempt to leap beyond smartphones. The Interactive Data Corporation estimates that only 8.5 million VR headsets were sold last year. So Apple still has a lot of ground left.

Even if sales were minimal in the long term, the headset should be a moderately profitable addition to Apple’s lineup and another way to connect users more closely to the expanding digital world. Apple is well positioned to develop the VR experience he needs to stimulate demand for headsets with a suite of proprietary digital services such as music, video content and game subscriptions.

The 34 million software developers registered to work on Apple devices represent an even stronger asset. It’s not clear what the killer app for VR will be, but the combined efforts of these guys make it more likely that they’ll be the first to appear on Apple’s headsets.

As a result, most Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the expected expansion of Apple’s hardware product lineup. Goldman Sachs, for example, predicts that headset sales will hit $18 billion in five years. That would be a useful boost for Apple’s division, which sells wearables, home devices and accessories and hit $41 billion in revenue last year. Wildcards are high-margin services sold alongside headsets. If consumers are willing to pay for the immersive experiences that come with his VR, then software sales, like consoles, could ultimately overshadow annual hardware spending. I have. game market.

Finally, as an important new category of tech replacement, the Apple headset will be a statement of intent rather than an end in itself. No matter how good the technology behind this device is, it suffers from a common problem with all VR and AR headsets. Most people don’t want to wear bulky headsets or disconnect from the world and enter another digital realm.

Until the same experience is built into lightweight glasses, or one day into contact lenses that make the technology completely invisible, VR and AR are unlikely to permeate our daily lives the way smartphones do. But if Apple finally launches a headset next week, it will be taking a crucial first step.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9d0aa231-40fb-4d02-8e94-79930d30c133 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos