Amazon Echo Pop review: $40 colorful smart speaker





In 2014, Amazon unveiled the original Echo, effectively launching the smart speaker market. Until then, smart home devices were largely niche items, unproven and unfamiliar to most consumers. Amazon bet on an always-on, always-listening concept that seemed eerie at the time, but promised tight integration with its AI assistant, Alexa.

The bet turned out to be prescient. With its ever-growing list of Alexa skills and features, the Echo proved compelling. AI Assistant and Smart He cleverly integrated his speaker concept into an affordable and user-friendly device. Echoes were soon sprinkled throughout homes and apartments, demonstrating the potential of AI to enhance daily tasks and routines.

Amazon’s success has sparked a Cambrian explosion of smart speakers by competitors like Google, Apple, and Bose. However, Amazon maintained its first-mover advantage by pumping out new Echo models with upgraded features and design. For many, smart speakers are Amazon Alexa devices, much like Kleenex is synonymous with tissue.

And just this week, Amazon announced its cheapest smart speaker ever, the Echo Pop. Echo Pop is a fun and cute desktop companion that exudes a lively, anything-goes atmosphere. It’s fun and purple, but I never thought I’d say this about the Alexa smart speaker.

The Echo Pop is a new addition to the Amazon Echo universe that lives up to its name. Not only do you get a cute and colorful smart speaker that accents most interiors, but it also doubles as a Matter controller, all for an exorbitant price.

By now, most people are familiar with Alexa and the set of skills you can add to your Alexa-enabled speaker. You can also connect to Spotify or Roomba, ask WebMD medical questions, have your calendar read to you, or even chat with Chewbacca.

But the most unique thing about Pop is its $40 price tag. That’s right, at The Cheesecake Factory, he can put his smart speakers in almost any room in the house for less than two dinners, especially smaller rooms like the bathroom and home his office.

fast and fun

Its rounded shape and compact footprint of 3.9 x 3.3 inches make it an unobtrusive deskside or bedside companion. Yet, it also catches the eye with distinctive colors such as teal, purple, black and white. Overall, the fairy-like design gives Pop more style than his older brother, the industrial-looking Dot, which costs $10 more.

Like the Dot, the Pop uses Amazon’s AZ2 chip for faster Alexa responses and features Dots wireless capabilities. It can extend an Eero mesh Wi-Fi network, is a Matter controller, and can connect to Amazon’s Sidewalk network.

Lacking audio quality and features

But when it comes to speaker sound, Pop struggles. There’s no rich bass that makes music enjoyable, and the treble feels cramped and sunken. It’s fine for alarms and voice interaction, but for listening to music, he’d be better off with a Dot that’s only $10 more expensive.

And even features are missing. As I mentioned earlier, it has the same chip as the Dot and pretty much the same wireless technology, but Pop doesn’t have accelerometers, motion sensors, or temperature sensors, so you can tap to pause music playback. I can not do it. If you don’t know temperature and movement, you’ll miss out on some of the more advanced smart home features and Alexa routines.

Confusing design and no USB-C

Next is the physical design. Yes, it’s cute and eye-catching, but the front tilts forward and downward, giving the top volume and mute buttons an awkward angle. With very few button knobs, I often picked up the speaker to see which button I had to press to turn the volume up or down. (A lighted indicator bar provides a visual indication of the volume level, but if you can find the button, it’s a useful feature.) Worse, the dot action button has been replaced with a mute button. power off. If you don’t want Alexa to hear anything, use Pop’s mic. (Well, I can’t tell.) But the action buttons on previous Echo models were useful. You can call Alexa, wake your device, or reset your device without saying “Alexa!”.

And finally the power supply. Why won’t Amazon jump on the USB-C bandwagon? Pop will require its own power supply and cable. If you lose it, you will have to pay extra to Amazon.

audio

1.95 (49.5 mm) front-firing speaker, lossless high definition

1.73 inch front firing speaker

motion detection

no

yes

Temperature sensor

no

yes

Built-in Eero

yes

yes

Wi-Fi connection

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks, but does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks, but does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks

Smart home device compatibility

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh, Matter

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh, Matter

screen

none

Echo Dot LED Display and Clock ($60)

Control

Volume up/down, mic mute

Volume up/down, mic mute, action buttons

size

3.9x 3.3 x 3.6 inches, 6.9 oz

3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, 10.7 oz

Price $40 $50

Given Pops’ limitations, it only really makes sense for Alexa to set alarms, answer basic questions, or control smart lights and plugs in secondary rooms where sound quality isn’t a major factor. I have.

If you’re already an avid Alexa fan, the Pop is a nice upgrade for older Echo models such as the 3rd generation and up. On the other hand, if you’re new to Alexa, Pop will quickly become familiar with the ecosystem (echo system?). It’s also the cheapest Matter controller you can buy, but it’s Wi-Fi only, so it won’t be compatible with all the Matter-enabled devices you want. For example, Thread protocol is not supported.

But those who want better sound and integration with their smart home should spend a little extra money on the 4th or 5th generation Echo Dot for dramatically better performance that fits well in secondary spaces. performance should be obtained.

