Google Adds New Features for Android and Wear OS: Learn More





Google announced Thursday seven new features and updates for Android phones, tablets and Wear OS smartwatches. The services are meant to help people learn new skills, stay productive on the go, and protect their information, according to a Google blog post.

Rolling out to phones and tablets starting June 1st, updates and features will help new readers build vocabulary and comprehension with thousands of compatible e-books for kids on Google Play Books. Includes Reading Practice to help you improve. There are also new widgets that bring Google TV, Google Finance, and Google News to users’ home screens, as well as new emoji combinations in Gboard’s emoji kitchen.

These new options came on the heels of Google I/O, when the tech giant revealed some of the new features coming to Android 14 software. Android 14 is available in public beta and will be officially released later this year.

This feature drop for Android and Wear OS comes just a few days before Apple’s WWDC event, where iOS 17 is scheduled to be unveiled. This update is part of Google’s attempt to keep Android up-to-date and useful between major operating system releases.

New features coming to Wear OS smartwatches include new Spotify tiles and watch face shortcuts, the option for commuters in the Washington, D.C. and San Francisco Bay Area to use their watches for rides with Google Wallet SmarTrip and Clipper cards. It is included. (Google announced more features for Google Wallet on Thursday.) Additionally, Google Keep for Wear OS users will now be able to add tiles for quick access to to-do lists and selected notes.

The tech giant said most people in the US with a Google account can try Dark Web Reports on its Google One website and app. This allows users to run a scan to see if their Gmail address has been exposed to the dark web. Google One subscribers can also scan for more personal information, such as social security numbers.

