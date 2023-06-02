Metas’ $499 Quest 3 Headset Coming This Fall





Say hello to the second worst kept secret in VR. Meta today gave the world the first (official) debut of its newest headset, the Quest 3. Mixed reality hardware was shown off this morning ahead of a showcase event featuring a slew of new game titles.

The Quest 3 costs $499, which is $100 more than its 2020 predecessor (to $200 in today’s price drop), making some analysts skeptical of the headset. Timing is everything, of course. The price could look more attractive on Monday, when Apple is expected to announce the Reality Pro. At that time, the MR system, which Apple has been developing for at least seven years, is expected to cost around $3,000.

In an Instagram post, Mark Zuckerberg called the headset the first mainstream headset with high-definition color mixed reality. 40% thinner and more comfortable. The CEO added that the product will feature the latest Snapdragon, as well as a higher-resolution display and “twice the GPU performance.” The exact details of the new Qualcomm SoC are still unknown. Meta promised the chipmaker would reveal more details “later this year.”

A video attached to the post also promotes a full-color passthrough. This is a feature tied to the AR bit of the MR experience that uses the built-in camera to capture the world in front of the wearer and overlay a graphical image of him on top of the real world. provide. world. Passthrough was a bit problematic on mixed reality devices. Cheaper headsets ($499 is cheaper in this relative equation) tend to lack this experience.

In a blog post, Meta said: “The Quest 3 goes a step further with dual 4MP RGB color cameras, a depth sensor for a more accurate representation of your play space, and 10x more pass-through pixels compared to the Quest 2. , achieved here through an improved controller with a “more streamlined and ergonomic form factor.” The company adds, “Thanks to advances in tracking technology, we’ve done away with the outer tracking ring, making the controller feel more like an extension of your hand and taking up less space.” It also features the same “TruTouch” haptics found in the company’s Quest Pro.

It’s easy to read most of this post as an in-depth look at Apple’s upcoming headsets. “Mainstream” is certainly a keyword, and he expects a potential $2,500 price difference between the two systems. However, Apple’s product is likely positioned as a close competitor to the high-end Meta Quest Pro, which starts at $1,000, and the $3,300 Magic Leap 2. However, these systems also feature enterprise products, and Apple’s entry is likely to be consumer-focused.

The system is compatible with Quest 2’s content library, which currently contains over 500 titles. This is a very healthy start for Apple. Monday’s Reality Pro announcement is expected to be geared specifically toward developers (it’s the Worldwide Developers Conference, after all), creating an experience tailored to the systems likely to arrive near the end of the year, Give developers time to adapt.

Ultimately, our vision is to allow users to navigate all realities in an intuitive and fun way, said Mark Lovekin, Meta’s vice president of VRR, in a prepared statement. It goes beyond the rigid classification of virtual reality and mixed reality to truly provide: A generational experience that effortlessly blends the physical and virtual worlds. Meta Reality offers both the deep and immersive magic of VR and the freedom and joy of making the physical world more fun and convenient in MR. When the possibilities are endless, we were excited to see what developers and creators could build on the Quest platform.

In addition to the $100 price drop, the Quest 2 also gets a facelift. Meta says:

Future software updates will update the Quest 2 and Quest Pro’s GPU and CPU. Quest 2 and Pro get up to 26% more CPU performance, and up to 19% more GPU speed for Quest 2 and 11% more for Quest Pro.

Meta’s VR business is the result of its 2014 acquisition of Oculus. The company has laid this and the Metaverse as the basis for its rebranding from Facebook to Meta in the second half of 2021. However, as it has been throughout the history of virtual reality, the technology has not yet taken off in earnest. Many in the industry hope that the new Quest and Apple’s forays into the space will help breathe new life into a technology that has been ahead of its time for nearly six decades.

Zuckerberg has promised more information about the Quest 3 at Meta’s Connect conference on September 27th – which certainly aligns with the fall timeline.

