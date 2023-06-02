Amazon launches all-new Echo Pop in India





Amazon has announced new updates to its Echo lineup, introducing new Echo devices that make it even easier to access Alexa at home or on the go, at incredible prices for customers. The Echo Pop device is an all-new form factor with front directional speakers that offers full sound and access to Alexa for just Rs 4,999.

The compact design is perfect for dorm rooms, apartments, or if you want to add Alexa to more rooms in your home. Just ask Alexa to play music or your favorite podcasts, control compatible smart home devices, answer questions, and track cricket scores in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said, “With the Echo Pop smart speaker, we stepped up our innovation in design to give our customers more choice. It’s been an integral part of our lives, and our customers consistently appreciate the audio experience of their Echo smart speakers.We look forward to your feedback on the new design and audio of the Echo Pops, and we know it’s yours. We hope it will add more color, fun and entertainment to your home.

The Echo Pop comes in two all-new color options, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal, in addition to the familiar Charcoal and Glacier White.

Rajesh Parthasarathy, chief product manager of the team that developed the Echo Pop, said it was a big challenge to imagine and offer a powerful smart speaker at this price. We designed a unique form factor and added two new color options. We think you will love it!

Echo devices are designed with customer privacy in mind and include multiple layers of privacy controls. All Echo devices include a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete voice recordings. Learn more about privacy controls here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aboutamazon.in/news/devices/amazon-launches-the-all-new-echo-pop-in-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos