Eddie Cue Says Apple Is ‘Proud And Satisfied’ With MLS Season Pass Debut





It’s always been pretty easy to see what Major League Soccer thinks about a 10-year, $250 million-plus-per-season global broadcast deal with Apple. With that much money and the potential for big exposure, the league is always excited.

But until now, it was impossible to know what Apple was thinking. The company doesn’t like to talk too much about records, whether it’s sports coverage or the next iPhone. Because of this, there are constant rumors that Apple is happy with how things are going, or that the social media vortex doesn’t contain reports that are sometimes directly contradictory.

This week, Apple finally let its guard down. Eddie Cue, senior vice president of services at both companies, spoke on record for the first time in months at Apple.

“I’m very proud and satisfied with what we’ve achieved so far, but I’m sure the best is yet to come,” Cue said during a video conference with the Inquirer and other media. . It’s been an amazing few months for such a quick response. So I’m very proud of everyone on the team, everyone in the league, the teams, the players and the owners who contributed to the great success of the season opener.

Read more: How to watch Union games with the Apple MLS Season Pass streaming package

Kew did not take questions after his statement lasted just over three minutes. So ask him about anything else, especially about his early March report by The Athletic that Apple has opt-out clauses in their contracts if undisclosed subscriber targets aren’t met. didn’t have the chance to.

Cue also declined to say how many people had paid for the MLS Season Pass, but conceded that he had no intention of paying. But while his remarks weren’t a big deal on an overall scale, they weren’t a big deal either.

It’s just the beginning as it’s the first year of a 10-year partnership, but it’s off to a great start with subscribers and viewership, he said. We have not disclosed the specific number of subscriptions, but it is certain that it far exceeded our expectations.

Cue said he appreciates the amount of feedback, both good and bad, and is listening to people within the league as well.

He said he got a lot of great feedback from users. I really enjoyed texting back and forth with owners and players over the weekend, listening and getting real-time feedback and ideas on how to make the Season Pass even better.

Read more: Behind the scenes at Apple and MLS studios every Saturday is like the Olympics

With MLS nearing the halfway point of the regular season, Apple will soon launch a Season Pass half-season pricing plan at $49 for the rest of the year, or $39 if you’ve already paid for the main Apple TV service. Mr Cue said he would.

The MLS package includes the rest of the regular season, the playoffs and the League Cup tournament between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. All games will be delivered on Apple’s platforms, including those that aired on traditional TV through Fox and Univision channels. And all of them will be broadcast worldwide, with the exception of the League’s Cup in Mexico.

Cue said he believes now is the perfect time to acquire new fans. We will work closely with players and teams to build awareness and build social recognition. “We’re off to a great start with subscriptions and viewership,” Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue said. “We’re certainly doing much better than we had forecasted.”.and more just do something together.

There is some external evidence to support that. This year, a number of MLS teams hired multimedia creators to meet Apple’s request for non-game day content.

Our number one goal when we started this was to make every MLS fan out there feel that we really care about the game they love and the team they love. It was to have them understand it. said Cue.

