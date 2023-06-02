Google Task Assistant Migration Can Now Be Configured





As previewed last September, Google Tasks will replace Reminders and integrate with the Assistant. Google is now rolling out more broadly the ability to switch and complete the migration.

Assistant Reminders is fully replaced by Google Tasks, available as dedicated mobile (Android + iOS) apps and in the sidebar of Workspace websites such as Gmail, Drive, and Docs. The experience has been made more modern with support for creating, starring, and emailing various lists.

Google Tasks is also fully integrated with Google Calendar, allowing you to create tasks and view them alongside your events. The shortcut also appears in the Google app account menu. Another place you can access your reminders is assistant.google.com/tasks. Going forward, Tasks will be available in the upcoming Google Calendar app for Wear OS.

More importantly, you can use “OK Google” voice commands such as “Set a reminder,” “Set a reminder,” and other combinations to create reminders that are saved to your Google Tasks list.

You’ll still get notifications for these Google Tasks reminders on all your devices, including smart displays and speakers.

This migration will allow existing reminders to be moved to Google Tasks and the old lists/experiences and creation points will no longer be available.

Some users have been able to migrate since March, but the migration is starting now for more users, especially in the US.

Setup method

To set this up, create a reminder in Google Assistant and you’ll see a “Show reminders in Google Tasks” card at the top of the screen. Or go directly to assistant.google.com/reminders/move.

“Getting set up” walks you through the migration and asks you to move your existing Assistant reminders with totals to your Google Tasks list. The company says, “Reminders created in Google Keep will not be converted to tasks. You can still manage them in Keep.”

