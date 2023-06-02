ZTE Unveils Latest Tech Breakthroughs at “Shaping Digital Innovation 2023” Event





Steven Ge, Managing Director, ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn. “ZTE continues to create value through cooperative partnerships in digitizing Malaysia and bridging the digital divide. We have successfully deployed , extending mobile coverage to rural and remote areas.” Over the past three years, we have modernized more than 10,000 sites in Malaysia to improve user experience with faster speeds, resulting in network Better performance, better throughput, lower latency, better overall network quality. “

In addition, in an effort to improve user experience through faster speeds, ZTE modernized his 10,000+ sites in Malaysia over the past three years. This modernization supports increased throughput and reduced latency, significantly improving network performance and quality.

ZTE’s commitment to becoming a “driver in the digital economy” is bolstered by significant R&D investments and an impressive portfolio of over 85,000 patents worldwide. ZTE remains committed to driving the digital economy, spearheading innovative technological breakthroughs to promote sustainable development, and enhancing its core competitiveness.

Through this event, ZTE extended its invitation to Malaysian industry and ecosystem partners to work together to build a digital and intelligent ecosystem. This includes telecom players, digital infrastructure developers, government such as Axiata, CelcomDigi, Digital Nasional Berhad, EdotCo, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, UMobile, YTL Corp and other government representatives. and regulatory bodies. In line with the business philosophy of “simplicity, agility and openness for win-win”, ZTE is determined to play its role as a “driver of the digital economy” and shape digital innovation through this event.

Ge’s speech also emphasized that ZTE will introduce the latest industry trends such as RAN, transport and cloud core, along with the three key points of the event’s “simplicity”, “agility” and “cybersecurity”.

“With our customers and partners, we aim to build a digital and intelligent ecosystem for a more open and shared success. We hope this event will spark interest in our latest innovations. ,” Ge said in his closing remarks.

The event featured cutting-edge technologies leveraging the power of both 5G and artificial intelligence (AI). Notable highlights include 5G+AI Piano, a cloud-based application that enables an interactive piano-playing experience from anywhere, and a combination of 5G and AI-generated content to generate real-time avatars in the animation and gaming industry. Includes 5G+AIGC. In addition, the innovative fusion of 5G and fashion was showcased through a 5G+AI virtual clothing experience.

