How to Use Google Bard (2023): Comprehensive Guide





This is a complete guide on how to use Google Bard. Learn how Google Bard can help you be more productive, creative, and more.

Illustration by Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

Bard is Google’s public entry into the highly competitive artificial intelligence chatbot space, which also includes OpenAPI’s ChatGPT. Google wants Bard to be a “creative and helpful collaborator” that allows people to chat using natural language. The following guide explains what you need to know as you chat and explore the features of Google Bard.

Jump to:

What is Google Bard?

Google Bard is an AI chatbot. Enter a text prompt and Bard will generate a response. Importantly, Bard can access the Internet and use Google Search to respond.

Google will launch Bard in early 2023 as an experiment based on a conversational large-scale language model.

What is Google Bard used for?

Bard acts as an AI collaborator, helping you explore topics, create text and code. Anything you ask a knowledgeable colleague or friend is a potential Bard prompt. For example, you can use Bard to:

Explore options or brainstorm ideas. Explore topics and identify related items, books, and concepts. Create an email draft. Create a blog post, project, proposal, or book outline. Simplify, paraphrase, or summarize text. Assist in writing or debugging code.

Bard can also streamline searches. For example, consider the task of gathering specifications to select a laptop. A traditional Google search searches for a product, follows a link, and copies the details into a Google document. Then repeat this process for each additional laptop you want to compare. With Bard, you can enter a single prompt that asks the system to compare two, three, or more laptops and present the information in tabular form, and export the responses to Google Docs. What used to be multiple steps can now be reduced to two: prompt and then export.

Can I use Google Bard at work or school?

yes. If your organization’s policies and Google Workspace settings allow it, you can use Google Bard at work or school.

How to access Google Bard

Bard works with modern browsers like Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox. However, to access it, you’ll need to sign in with your Google account as follows:

Visit bard.google.com in your browser.[サインイン]Select (Figure A).

Figure A

either[サインイン]Select the button and enter your Google account credentials. Sign in with your Google account. Select “Try Bard” (Figure B).

Figure B

Once signed in, select the “Try Bard” button. Review the terms presented (Figure C) and accept if you agree.

Figure C

Please check the terms of use. Scroll to the bottom and if you agree to the terms,[同意する]Select a button. Review the note “Bard Is An Experiment” and optionally opt-in to receive Bard updates via email,[続行]Select (Fig. D).

Figure D

The system reminds you that Bard is an experiment. Optionally, select the “Receive bard updates by email” box. To use Bard, enter the prompts in the box near the bottom of the screen (Figure E).

Figure E

Enter the prompt to use Bard.

For the easiest access to Bard, consider adding Bard as a bookmark or setting the site as your browser’s homepage. Bard works with a variety of browsers, so the fast access technology works not only from Chrome, but from other systems as well.For example, in Safari on an iPhone from bard.google.com[共有]You can select the button | Add it to your home screen to place the Bard app link on your phone.

How to use Google Bard

You can access Bard from your mobile or desktop web browser while signed in to your Google account.

Open bard.google.com in your browser. Enter prompts by typing or by selecting the microphone and speaking. Press Enter (or Return) to send the prompt to Bard. Check Bard’s response.

When Bard responds, the system offers a robust set of optional actions (Figure F).

Figure F.

You can choose from a wide range of options for your bard’s responses, including the ability to follow up with additional prompts.

you may:

Edit the prompt text and experiment with variant prompts. View other drafts to assess responses for different structures. We will rewrite the draft and explore alternative responses. “Google it” switches to a standard keyword search query derived from the prompt. Export responses to new Gmail or Google Docs. Copy content and paste it into another app. Please file a legal issue to indicate a serious content concern. To provide feedback, press the thumbs up (good response) or down (bad response) button. Enter another prompt to continue chatting. Google Bard FAQ How accurate is Google Bard?

As an experiment, Google seeks to ensure that Bard’s responses are accurate, but prominently warns that “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that does not represent Google’s views.” there is When using Bard, you should verify the correctness of the responses provided.

How does Google Bard compare to Google Search?

Google Search provides related links depending on the keyword. If the system believes a particular answer is relevant, Google Search may show the desired information prominently, such as Wikipedia content snippets, sports scores, or weather data.

Google Bard responds to natural language prompts. Unlike search, where each keyword query returns a list of answers and links, a bard’s response can be just the beginning of a series of interactions in a chat-like format. At any time, you can prompt Bard to expand, clarify, rephrase or regenerate your response.

More must-read AI articles How does Google Bard compare to ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is OpenAI’s large-scale language model system, available in both free and paid versions. OpenAI and Microsoft have announced a wide range of product integrations and partnerships, including connectivity between ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing. GPT-4 has significantly improved performance over previous editions.

Bard is an experiment in a large language model system from Google that people can use for free. Bard relies on up-to-date Internet information from Google searches.

Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are rapidly iterating on enhancing and expanding the capabilities of their respective AI systems.

What are Google Bard’s main competitors?

In addition to ChatGPT, Google Bard alternatives include Microsoft’s new Bing, Perplexity AI, Inflection AI’s Pi, and Anthropic’s Claude available through Quora’s Poe AI chat app.

Can Google Bard search the Internet?

Yes, Bard can access Google Search content, so your system can access web news, information and other content.

Does Google Bard store my data?

You can control whether Google saves your bard activity by adjusting your settings. To save all bard activity history, turn bard activity on and set auto-delete to off. Alternatively, you can choose to automatically delete bard activity older than 3, 18, or 36 months.

You can also turn off bard activity history if you prefer. However, even if your bard’s activity history is turned off, the system will still store conversations for up to 48 hours, but your activity will not appear in your activity history. According to Google, this temporary retention “allows us to provide our services and process your feedback.”

