Google releases Nest Wifi Pro upgrade





After releasing the Nest Wifi Pro mesh router last year, customers who ran speed tests through the Google Home app found the results to be inaccurate. Internet speed inaccuracy was only seen for customers with internet speeds above his 500Mbps. Google Nest Wifi Pro offers real speeds up to 940Mbps.

Nest Wifi upgrade fixes internet speed test discrepancies without needing to check via a separate test app, as previously recommended by Google when the issue was first discovered in 2022 will be

Nest Wifi Pro software was automatically updated on May 15, 2023. The new version number is 1.63.355999 and users can see the software updated through the Google Home app.[デバイス]Select your Nest Wifi Pro unit in the tab and tap the gear icon to see the currently installed software version. Click here for Google’s complete instructions.

The Nest Wifi Pro Software Release Update states:

Fixed underreporting of Google Home app internet speed test results for internet connection speeds above 500 Mbps Improved consistency of mesh speed test results General security, stability and performance improvements

Google has previously updated the Nest Wifi Pro software to fix the same issue. The last update for version 1.63.324946 was November 14, 2022. In its announcement, Google said its inaccurate test speeds had no impact on real-world system performance, but some users were still noticing connectivity issues after the software update.

The latest Nest Wifi Pro model launched last October 27th. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, this Nest Wifi Pro promises a smarter network with smoother connections, delivering up to 5.4 Gbps high-speed internet throughout your home. Google offers an annual financing plan at $16.67 per unit per month, priced at $199.99. Customers can also purchase units in his 2-pack ($299) or 3-pack ($399.99) for bundle discounts.

