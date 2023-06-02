Civic Tech Field Guide ICYMI by Matt Stempek





In 2016, Micah Sifry, Erin Simpson, and Matt Stempeck (then Director of Civic Technology for the Microsoft Technology and Civic Engagement team) worked together to organize the Civic Technology Taxonomy. Their stated goals were to attract more participation, move resources in productive directions, and understand the impact of such technologies. Their work eventually became the Civic Tech Field Guide.

Today, the Civic Tech Field Guide is the most comprehensive collection of technology projects for the public good and democracy, and is not only a directory of such projects, but also a global calendar of conferences and events, regularly held It also provides access to research that is being conducted.

But what exactly is civic tech? Stempek says civic tech is a catch-all term that includes government technology, but goes beyond government to include everything from public policy to political campaigns to nonprofits to urban planning. It is deliberately broadly defined as exploiting newly available potential for the common good.

In this episode of ICYMI, Stempek discusses the origins of the Civic Tech Field Guide, its underlying principles, the importance of having a global perspective on civic tech, and the need for a post-culture to learn from failed projects. This is Government Technology’s weekly news roundup and interview live show, where e.Republic* Chief Innovation Officer Dustin Hazler and Deputy Chief Innovation Officer Joe Morris discuss the most important state and local government initiatives over the next several weeks. provide analysis and insight into the story.

