DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced the appointment of Dr. Ken Washington as Medtronic’s Chief Innovation Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Washington will leverage his extensive experience in leading technology development and implementation across industries such as robotics, consumer products, automotive and space to reduce pain and improve health. Accelerate innovation-driven growth that contributes to the company’s mission to recover. and prolong his life. Dr. Washington will also be a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee.

“This new leadership role will enable Medtronic to leverage the innovative spirit of its founders and ensure that scientific and technological knowledge is leveraged to shape the future of healthcare,” said Jeff Martha, Medtronic Chairman and CEO. It will help us invent, innovate and disrupt the technology market.” . “Dr. Washington will help Medtronic expand its use of technology platforms across its portfolio, including robotics, sensors, implantable devices and AI, to improve its return on investment in innovation and drive sustainable growth. It will extend our technological competitive advantage to the next level.”

Dr. Washington joined Medtronic from Amazon as Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Robotics Division. Prior to that, he was Chief Technology Officer at Ford He Motor Company, where he oversaw the development of the company’s technology strategy, including next-generation vehicle architecture, controls and automation systems. During his seven years at Lockheed Martin, he held various leadership roles, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President of Advanced Technology Center at Lockheed Martin Space Systems.

Dr. Washington received his BS, MS, and Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Medtronic Thinking boldly. bolder action. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a leading global healthcare technology company that relentlessly explores and discovers solutions to some of the toughest health challenges facing humanity. Our mission to reduce pain, restore health and extend life unites his global team of over 90,000 passionate people across 150 countries. Our technology and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac machines, surgical robots, insulin pumps, surgical instruments, patient monitoring systems and more. Driven by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help everyone who needs it, we deliver life-changing, life-changing technology every second, every hour, every day. doing. Look to us for insightful care, people-first experiences, and better results for the world. In everything we do, we engineer the extraordinary. For more information about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-names-ken-washington-new-chief-technology-and-innovation-officer-301840469.html

