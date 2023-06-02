Google bloats wallet to compete with Apple Pay | Payment sources





Google Wallet is adding more services that can work with the company’s payment apps.

A year after reviving the Wallet product, Google is piling up services on the app to make it a central location for a wide range of consumer transactions and activities.

The company made several updates to Google Wallet on Thursday, including potential use cases such as personal identification, airline boarding and other activities, with a focus on healthcare and travel services. The upgrade comes as rival Apple leverages Apple Pay and its own wallet to provide consumers with a hub for virtual payment cards along with authentication services, facilitating Apple’s cross-selling within the world. It was conducted.

“There are a lot of different places to store these experiences,” said Dong Min Kim, director of product management for Google Wallet. “I want to create one space.”

In May 2022, Google laid the groundwork for a more expansive wallet, reviving the Google Wallet brand after several years of having Google Pay as its primary payment brand. Your new Google Wallet will store your credentials and Google Pay will make the payment.

Twelve months after launching in 39 countries, Google Wallet is now available in over 20 more countries. This week, Google expanded Wallet to streamline how consumers’ various digital products work together and make payments.

“We want payments to complement what we want to keep in our wallets: identity proofs, tickets, receipts,” Kim said.

With this upgrade, users will be able to upload images of items with barcodes or QR codes, including library cards, gym cards, and other membership cards, and convert them into passes. You also have the option to store your health insurance card or pharmacy card as a digital card in Google Wallet.

Other updates include adding driver’s licenses and ID cards to Google Wallet. It’s starting in Maryland, with plans to roll it out in Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia in the coming months. Additionally, consumers can add boarding passes directly from Google’s Messages app.

“A driver’s license is an important part of your wallet. [and] It’s one of the things people provide by default,” Kim said.

This strategy focuses on developing new technologies as well as simplifying how people interact with Google. Consumers have long used Google Pay and other Google services to store their digital credentials.

“At a very basic level, we already have people using Gmail and Google Drive to manage their lives,” Kim said, adding that there are opportunities to improve that experience by integrating various Google services with Wallet. added that there is

This week’s update follows the February release of virtual cards that you can use online when you visit Chrome AutoFill. Google creates a tokenized number to authenticate payments with Chrome Autofill, protecting the consumer’s card number from the merchant while preserving auto-field entry at the point of sale.

Apple likewise stores credentials in a wallet and makes payments through Apple Pay. Apple has also expanded its payment-related products, recently adding buy now/pay later options and a partnership with PayPal to support Apple Pay at checkout for small businesses.

AFM Consulting principal Aaron McPherson said some efforts are being made to make mobile wallets more like personal assistants by integrating them with other apps such as travel.

“For example, you can now store boarding passes in Wallet from the travel apps you used to book or at least manage them,” McPherson said, adding that the importance of this encourages users to take advantage of Wallet’s other features. He added that it is to attract. Features that require more integration.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential in mobile wallets, partly because of the difficulty of partnering with companies that see Apple and Google as threats,” McPherson said.

The growth of mobile wallets has been coupled with a widespread trend in financial services to build super-apps, a single place to access multiple financial and non-financial services. Google and Apple have integrated payments with their app stores, including entertainment and other e-commerce.

Non-financial companies such as PayPal, Block, and Walmart are also building super apps that rely on registered payment credentials to build a user base for cross-selling.

“Wallets are a unique type of app,” said Aaron Press, Research Director of Worldwide Payments Strategy at IDC.

While most apps rely on user engagement to maximize data collection, ad consumption and fees to drive consumers into purchases, digital wallets have additional features to directly monetize transactions, press reports said Mr.

“So, for example, if a consumer purchases a travel book from within the wallet, the wallet becomes the default payment method, allowing the wallet provider to benefit from every transaction, regardless of the source of the funds,” Press said. said. “The more transactions that occur within the wallet, the more money the wallet provider receives. This is an attempt to move from ‘top of wallet’ to ‘top of wallet.’”

