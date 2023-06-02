AI Meets Healthcare: How Children’s Hospitals Embrace Innovation





Hospitals are accustomed to dealing with most viral events, but they are already beginning to explore a whole new class of viral phenomena: generative AI in the workplace.

Top medical facilities like Boston Children’s Hospital have direct connections to leading research institutions and are some of the most prominent customer-facing operations in the healthcare industry.

And given that healthcare accounts for about 18% of U.S. GDP (opens in a new tab), naturally these organizations will want to take advantage of the latest technology that promises to revolutionize productivity. .

Boston Children’s Hospital is consistently ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the United States (opens in new tab). “Chief Innovation Officer,” John Braunstein is an epidemiologist, Innovation & Digital Health, where he runs a division called Accelerator(Opens in a new tab). new tab). Braunstein’s past work, which combines technology and health, includes creating a site called “Flu Near You,” which, according to The New, was called “Covid Near You (new tab)” early in the pandemic. open with)” was reused for obvious reasons. The York Times Magazine (opens in a new tab). It still exists in a more general form as “Outbreak near me (opens in a new tab)”. This is a disturbingly useful website for tracking pathogens.

And now Braunstein is looking at AI.

First, Braunstein said: From his point of view, no one should be fired just because AI is invading healthcare. “This is not meant to replace humans,” Braunstein said in an interview with Mashable in April. “This is augmentation. So there’s always a human involved.”

In April, as Immediate Engineering emerged as a new tech job, Boston Children posted a job ad (opens in a new tab) for its own Immediate Engineer, highlighting the fact that change was happening. I informed In other words, hospitals were hiring experts to train AI language models that could improve hospital operations. In theory, this person is supposed to improve conditions for hospital staff.

Braunstein said that’s because his department has mandates to reduce “provider burnout.” Boston Children has what he calls an “internal team that builds technology.” Their job, he explained, is to find places in the “world of work” where technology can play a role, but hasn’t yet. They literally sit at the “pain spot” inside Boston Children’s Hospital and devise ways to ease the pain.

What this actually means is a bit daunting.

Relieve pain with AI

One of the “problems” in any hospital is getting a patient from point A to point B. This is a difficult task in communication with speed bumps such as illness, confusion due to stress, and language barriers. “It’s already out the gate so he can call ChatGPT with questions about how to get around the hospital,” he says. “It’s really shocking what these things are producing given how little training we have.” ChatGPT is something you already have access to, not a future version. According to Brownstein, “any hospital, not just ours,” will tell you how to get around it.

It is therefore quite realistic to imagine a mechanical kiosk where patients could get useful answers to questions such as “Where can I pray?” as Braunstein suggested. And perhaps many medical professionals wish they didn’t have to stop at such questions. Not everyone is human.

But Braunstein also has ideas for new ways healthcare providers can use patient data thanks to AI.

The idea of ​​AI being involved in processing real patient data alarmed Mildred Cho, professor of pediatrics at Stanford University’s Center for Biomedical Ethics. Prompt After reviewing her engineer job ad, she told her Mashable: “What struck me about this credential was that while the credential focused solely on her science and coding expertise in computers and ‘knowledge of medical research methods’, the task included her AI prompts. It includes a performance evaluation. “

“In order to truly understand whether the output of large language models is valid to the high standards required in medicine, raters need to look at more nuanced and sophisticated medical knowledge bases and systems of healthcare delivery. You have to have a working knowledge of it and its limitations.” It’s part of their data,” Cho said.

Mr. Cho also described a nightmare scenario. What if a prompt engineer helped you retrain a language model or fine-tune an automated process, but your assumptions were wrong? What if? Given that all data people collect is inherently flawed, shiny new processes can be built on error.

“Our nimble engineers aren’t going to work in a bubble,” said Braunstein. He said his team spends time worrying about “what it means to have incomplete data.” He was convinced that the process wasn’t like “putting in a bunch of data and hoping for the best.”

Customize discharge instructions using AI

But remember, “input a lot of data and hope for the best” is an apt description of how large language models work, The results are often pretty terrible.

Look no further than Brownstein’s irresistible vision of future discharge orders for an example where data needs to be immediate. Chances are, you too have received a number of discharge orders and been thrown out quickly.

Maybe you hit your head in a car accident. After being examined at the hospital and cleared to go home, many of us received a few stapled pages of information about concussion symptoms, how to use cold compresses, how much ibuprofen to take, and more.

Blaustein said the trained LLM on personal patient information allows the system, among other things, to know where you live, so it can tell you where to go to buy ibuprofen, allergies can help determine if it is better not to buy ibuprofen at all. . But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“You’re in rehab, so you need to take a walk. I’m directing you to take a walk in a particular area around the house. We may be able to change it based on what we do, and we can give the most convincing output audibly to ensure compliance with that instruction.”

New technologies have historically been quickly introduced into hospitals

David Himmelstein, a professor at the State University of New York School of Public Health and a prominent critic of the U.S. for-profit healthcare system, has heard and is interested in the potential use of AI in hospitals. However, he said that this time he was not so impressed. “Attack.” In any case, he said the discharge order was “almost a cliché” and seemed unconcerned about possible changes.

But he is concerned about what such a system would mean for privacy. “Who gets this information?” he wondered. “It looks like the information is in the hands of Microsoft. If you’re using an AI engine, it’s in the hands of Google.”

Because of their widespread use, these will be major concerns for hospitals going forward, but Braunstein said Boston Children’s Hospital is “actually building an internal LLM,” and that this includes Google, Microsoft, and ChatGPT. said that means it does not depend on companies such as its parent company. Open AI. “In fact, we have an environment that we are building so that patient data does not have to be pushed outside the walls of the hospital.”

But Himmelstein says systems to automate hospitals are nothing new, and while companies have been making such promises since the 1960s, he believes that a paradise free of bureaucracy where operations can run smoothly and efficiently. He pointed out that he didn’t create it. He provided an interesting historical document that illustrates this point. It’s his 1961 IBM video that breaks down bureaucracy and promises electronic systems that “eliminate errors.”

But in the month since Mashable first spoke with Brownstein, the AI ​​landscape at Boston Children’s Hospital has evolved. In his email, Browstein reported that he had made “tremendous progress” on large-scale language models and that his onboarding engineers were “incredibly” responsive.

