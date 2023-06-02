ENC Tech Bridge Hosts NavalX Director at FRCE | Quarterdeck





Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. On May 16, the East North Carolina (ENC) Technology Bridge at the Eastern Fleet Readiness Center (FRCE) hosted a field visit by the Naval X Director to discuss innovation, connectivity and speed to the fighter. The issue was how to resolve the violation. .

Capt. Casey Prue leads NavalX in managing the Navy’s 18 technology bridges. This first visit to the ENC Tech Bridge gave Mr. Plew and other guests an opportunity to learn more about the ENC Tech Bridge’s local efforts, take a tour of the FRCE facility, and learn how emerging technologies are contributing to military maintenance, It provided an opportunity to see firsthand how repair and overhaul operations could be made more effective. Efficient.

NavalX Tech Bridges across the country will be key to connecting the Navy and Marine Corps with strategic partners in the United States and other parts of the world, Prue said. I was curious to learn more about the work the ENC Tech Bridge is doing on the ground to define Navy problems and identify technology prototypes suitable for purposeful, innovative product development, integration and delivery. rice field.

The tour also saw a program testing radio frequency identification tags for tracking small assets such as tools, as well as automated parts handling forklifts and electric forklifts that move items without the need for a driver. Attendees will also be at the Innovation Lab, a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing laboratory created and maintained by FRCE’s Fleet Support Team’s Advanced Technology and Innovation team, and at FRCE’s Mobile Makerspace, which supports his STEM outreach. I also had the opportunity to explore one of his fablabs. Events for schools and youth in the Eastern North Carolina area.

ENC Tech Bridge Director Jamaine Clemmons said these tour highlights reflect key concepts related to both Tech Bridge’s mission and the future success of FRCE.

To provide an inside look at how small businesses, innovative environments and makerspaces are being leveraged to solve tough problems, and how STEM outreach events can help foster future innovators. is very important to understand as it is important to the Tech Bridge ecosystem. Looking to the future of FRC East, Clemmons said: As Director of ENC Tech Bridge, my goal is to identify problems, identify their causes and, most importantly, identify opportunities and partnerships that can lead to the development, maturity and eventual transition of transformative technologies. to identify.

ENC Tech Bridge works to bridge the gap between the Navy and non-traditional partners such as small businesses, academia, and nonprofits by building an ecosystem of innovation that supports the Navy and Marine Corps. I’m here. Local Tech Bridge’s efforts focus on several areas of consideration, such as manufacturing and repair techniques. Advanced manufacturing. Big data, data analysis and visualization. technical insert. Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality. Automation and robotics. And soft and evil problem solving. The ENC Tech Bridge operates in partnership with Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Craven County, and the continued efforts of all involved will help drive positive results, Clemons said. rice field.

He added that strong collaboration and partnerships are essential as we continue to mature and develop our ecosystem. The relationship between ENC Tech Bridge, FRC East and Craven County has been great so far.

As part of the NavalX network, the 18 Tech Bridge will connect the Navy with startups such as start-ups, small businesses, academia, non-profits and private capital that have not traditionally been part of the Navy’s development and acquisition process. It aims to build relationships with The Tech Bridge Framework will enable the Navy to work with non-traditional partners to accelerate innovation timelines in ways not possible with traditional procurement methods. This structure facilitates the cooperative process and allows the Navy to take advantage of the speed and efficiency gains these non-traditional partners have experienced in recent years, ultimately saving assets at significantly more economical rates. It can be quickly put into the hands of combatants around the world.

The partnerships that ENC Tech Bridge is building with small businesses that own cutting-edge technology are absolutely essential to achieving its goal of giving Marines and seafarers every advantage possible, Prue explained. . It’s incredible to see what happens when Navy and Marine Corps teams partner with local and regional economic development organizations, small and non-traditional businesses, like-minded venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. is. ENC Tech Bridge has established itself as a major driver of growing technology development in the ENC region. It’s really exciting.

FRCE is North Carolina’s largest provider of maintenance, repair, overhaul, and technical services, employing more than 4,000 civilian, military, and contractor employees. Annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. This warehouse serves the fleet while acting as an integral part of the United States Navy. Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Center.

