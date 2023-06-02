Platformatic Secures $3.5M, Unveils Technology to Simplify Backend Development for Enterprises





Platformatic is backed by Decibel, Panache, developer and open source angels.

Platformatic has raised $3.5 million in seed funding to launch a new API platform that allows developers and businesses to focus on building critical applications instead of complex underlying infrastructure.

The startup was founded in 2022 by Fastifyand CEO CTO Matteo Collinathe. He was previously CTO of MobileLive, VP of Engineering at CTO.ai, and Chief Architect at Telus, and is an Executive Founder. Platformatic is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Malaskey’s hometown of Vancouver.

Platformatic aims to ensure that Fastify is the go-to web framework for Node.js development.

Backed by Palo Alto-based Decibel, Canadas Panache Ventures, and a group that includes several angels from the developer and open source tech community, Platformatic will use the funding to expand its platform, as the software startup aims to do. And I plan to use it for team growth. Make Fastify your go-to web framework for Node.js development.

After spending years building the same backend dozens of times for large Node.js applications, Maraschi told BetaKit that he and Collina set out to build a solution to the problem. said.

Node.js is an open-source server environment that allows developers to create front-end and back-end applications using JavaScript. According to Platformatic, Fastify is one of the most popular web frameworks within the Node.js ecosystem. Fastify claims the platform has over 4 million monthly downloads, tripled year-over-year growth, and has a user base that includes Capital One, Walmart, American Express, and hundreds of others.

Platformatics equity funding round led by Decibel, including Panache, GitHub founder Tom Preston-Werner, Socket founder and CEO Feross Aboukhadijeh, Node.js key contributor James Snell, Tier.run founder Jevon MacDonald You have to participate. Malasky declined to disclose the valuation of Platformalytics or its total funding to date.

From React to Next.js to Vercel, a new generation of tools is emerging with a focus on simplifying front-end development, according to Platformatic, but with a more rigorous changing environment, back-end Little is done.

RELATED: Panache doubles investment in seed-stage startups, raises $100 million in second fund

According to Maraschi, the current developer experience is terrible for backends and is repetitive, slow and complicated.

It takes weeks to build a simple environment, he added. Backend developers are under intense pressure to develop software at lightning speed. They don’t want to spend their time on tedious, redundant tasks that feel like they’re wasting their creative problem-solving skills.

At the same time, Malaskey argued that modern companies need to respond to user demands without overburdening their platform engineering teams. Platformatic aims to help solve this problem with our technology.

As someone who once built a company on Node.js, the importance of what Luca and Matteo were creating with Platformatic immediately struck a chord, Chris Neumann, general partner at Panache, told BetaKit. rice field. Due to the fact that we had first-hand experience of Lucas’ work ethic and determination through previous stints at another of his Panache portfolio companies, it was easy to want to help them.

As Platformatic expands, the startup plans to expand its footprint in Canada. Mr. Malasky said the Canadian market is very interesting to the company because of its roots as a Canadian company.

Update (06/01/23): This story has been updated to record the response from Platformatic.

Feature image courtesy of Platformatic.

