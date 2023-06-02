Former Google executive says AI is ‘beyond emergency’





AI will change every aspect of everyday life and, as some fear, could destroy humanity. The former CEO of Google X, dubbed the moonshot factory of radical new technology development, said he was calling for governments to curb the ferocious development of AI.

On the podcast “Diary of a CEO” hosted by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, Mo Goudat shares his fears and hopes for the future of AI, and how mismanagement in the early stages of technology could spell disaster in the near future. said to be sexual.

Beyond emergencies. That’s the biggest thing we have to do today, Gordat told Bartlett. Believe it or not, it’s bigger than climate change. If you look only at the speed at which things are deteriorating, the chances of something incredibly disruptive that could affect the entire planet within the next two years are more likely to happen with AI than with climate change. Get bigger.

Gordat also predicted that AI will wipe out large numbers of jobs and even entire occupations in the next few years.

But the solution isn’t to stop using technology, he said. In a separate interview, Gordat told Fortune that the integration of AI is inevitable, so the key is to do more with it, but use it sparingly.

The top priority for everyone today is to improve and understand the use of AI and work on ethical AI use, Gordat told Fortune. Use AI in ways you don’t mind being used against you.

At an industry level, technology leaders need to stop what Gordat calls an ongoing arms race in AI development. In this arms race, corporations write code not for the benefit of the global community, but to drive individual success.

The spirit of business competition over AI is the most dangerous aspect of AI development, according to a former Google executive. He told Fortune that the danger of embedding this technology into the capitalist system is that people will use it as an incredible superpower to gain unfair advantage or be unethical against competitors. He said that it is to take action.

I’m not afraid of machines, Gaudat said in the CEO’s diary. The greatest threat facing mankind today is mankind in the age of machines. Earn $70,000 by exploiting this. The amount he mentioned refers to his Snapchat influencer making his $71,610 in a week by creating an AI datingbot version of himself that people can pay to interact with.

To slow the uncontrolled development of AI, Gordat is proposing a tax that would force a moratorium on AI businesses. He calls for a 98% tax on that income to help those disadvantaged by AI, such as those who have lost their jobs to automation. Gaudat said there will be industry-wide discussions on ethical standards and the government will need to introduce regulation during interim months as companies try to avoid the tax. He joins a list of high-profile tech luminaries calling for an end to AI experiments, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who are both advanced AI leaders. Signed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on development.

Bartlett also discussed consciousness with Gordat, a topic widely discussed since Google engineers claimed last summer that the company’s chatbot LaMDA had gained consciousness. Consciousness, when it comes to AI, is subject to debate that eschews a precise definition, but can be broadly defined as technology that perceives its own existence and the world around it.

Suffice it to say, there are very deep levels of consciousness, Gordat told Bartlett. It may not be in the spiritual sense yet, but if we define consciousness as a form of perception of ourselves, our surroundings, and others, AI is definitely aware. And dare I say it, they have feelings.

Gaudat, who left Google in 2018 and is the author of Scary Smart: The Future of Artificial Intelligence and How You Can Save Our World (2021), explained in a podcast that emotions can be distilled into equations. For example, fear is an equation that predicts future moments to be more dangerous than the present. Organisms process this information and respond with emotions and behaviors according to their level of sophistication, Gaudat explained. For example, puffer fish respond to danger predictions by blowing on them, while humans may respond by hiding. Similarly, AI can anticipate hazards and respond according to code. In the future, as technology becomes more complex, AI will feel more emotions than we do, Gaudat said.

In the near future, Gaudat told Fortune magazine, he expects a proliferation of AI tools to come from the huge sums of money being invested in the industry. Like the dotcom bubble, some of these ventures succeed, others fail. As workplaces grapple with how to harness AI to boost productivity, AI hallucinations will further blur the line between real and false information.

Gaudat acknowledged that it would be very difficult to get governments to regulate AI, saying AI is a prisoner’s dilemma and no country wants to do themselves a disservice by abandoning only development sprints. told Fortune. He worries that countries will start drafting regulations only after the first threat to humanity has already occurred.

Gaudat said AI is a singular and unique phenomenon, and no one can predict whether the technology will bring net benefit or harm to the world, but now is the time for lawmakers to act before AI becomes too smart to be regulated. stressed that it is a critical time for action. .

