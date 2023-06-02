Enrollment Data in Advice That Drives Student Success





Academic advisors at the University of California, Irvine partner with enrollment administration staff on student success data and interventions.

SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images

Student success is a top priority for many higher education professionals, yet silos are not uncommon. With the goal of establishing early and frequent academic interventions, the University of California, Irvine builds connections with student success by providing enrollment management analytics data to faculty advisory staff.

In a recent episode of the Anteater Insider podcast, Vice Chancellor of Admissions Patti Morales and Daniel Primavera, Dean of Faculty Advisory for the Department of Social Ecology, discuss the initiative and how it will impact social ecology students. I talked about what benefits there are.

Morales explained that we were working with our advisory colleagues to get the students back in a way that resurfaced from the data. It starts with students and ends up with application data. Now, we’re bringing that data back to life to put the focus back on our students.

What it takes: Morales said it’s important for enrollment management to understand students on an individual level, especially in terms of their success goals, as they progress through their college careers. It is our duty to provide that experience students have wanted or imagined during the application process.

Similarly, advisors facilitate student success by helping learners in their academic lives at an institution. This often includes academic interventions for students with difficulties.

What it does: With the two departments working together, advisors receive timely and intuitive reports with data they can leverage when working with students.

Primavera said prior to working with enrollment management, UCI advisers had to manually review student files, which could take up to eight hours. Now, thanks to partnerships and the use of Enrollment Management Analysis (EMA) tools and staff, it takes him nearly 15 minutes for an advisor to identify a student’s needs.

For example, UCI’s enrollment management team created a tool that allows advisors to see which students have not completed the interdepartmental general education transfer curriculum, saving time and making bookings more meaningful.

EMA also allows us to understand student demographics across academic sectors. For faculty meetings, Primavera was able to search for first-generation students in the social psychology department and found that 61.3 percent of her undergraduates were first-generation, a higher percentage than the entire student population. got it.

Faculty members were very interested and excited to learn that social ecology plays such an important role in social mobility. they didn’t know that. They are now looking at student demographics to figure out how to better serve them. Primavera said.

Morales said the partnership will also bridge relationships and storytelling through data analytics.

Without that dialogue, ultimately, without that back-and-forth, that iterative process, I think we really left something on the table, Morales said. I think we are not fully aware of the possibilities of what is available to us.

Do you have any academic success tips that might help others promote student success? Tell us about it.

