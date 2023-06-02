Smart Bitcoin Sparks Innovation, BTCDomain Pioneers the Industry’s Future





At this year’s Miami Bitcoin Conference, BTCDomain founder Jay Lee and his team showcased their technological innovations. They led industry trends at several important events such as Bitcoin Builders Conference 2023, Ordinals 2023, Smart Bitcoin 2023 and Bitcoin 2023 Conference. They introduced his BTCDomain, the first intelligent application based on the Ordinals protocol and zero-knowledge proofs.

BTCDomain’s incubator, Smart Bitcoin Labs, collaborated with two prominent Bitcoin accelerators, BTC STARTUP LAB and Bitcoin Frontier Fund, to co-host a professional networking event named “Only Bitcoin Founders & Investors Mixer”. The event brought together various accelerator founders and related investors. As a co-organizer, Smart Bitcoin Labs has invited you to join his first incubation project, BTCDomain.

Jay Lee, representing BTCDomain, explained to investors how to achieve the smart Bitcoin vision by using Bitcoin mainnet as a trusted data availability layer and leveraging zero-knowledge proofs as a trusted computation method. and demonstrated to industry leaders. Specifically, BTCDomain uses his Ordinals technology to embed all the metadata about the domain name such as ‘name’, ‘first_owner’, ‘expireDate’ and ‘sig’ into his Bitcoin chain. As long as Bitcoin exists, Bitcoin domains can be found and used forever.

Additionally, to prevent BTC loss that can be caused by malicious domain resolution, BTCDomain has introduced Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proof technology. BTCDomain plans to open source the domain resolution program and run it each time the domain resolution service is provided to generate resolution results and corresponding ZK proofs. Users can verify that the actual execution of the solver matches the open source version by simply verifying the ZK proof. This way, users can get trustless domain resolution results without setting up a Bitcoin full node.

Additionally, Smart Bitcoin Labs hosted Smart Bitcoin 2023 for the first time, serving as a permanent side event to the annual Bitcoin Conference. We invite developers and investors dedicated to the intelligence of the Bitcoin chain for thematic discussions. At this conference, Smart Bitcoin Labs announced its mission to transform Bitcoin into the most flexible smart public chain and set the goal of becoming the largest startup incubator in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

At the conference, BTCDomain founder Jay Lee, Ordz Games founder z3th, AstroX founder Bruce, and Ordzaar co-founder U-Zyn were invited as guests on the founders panel. Additionally, guests on the Financial Institutions Panel include Bitrise Capital co-founder Kevin Shao, Chain Capital founder Simon Li, Virgo Group CEO Adam, Bitmart CBO Kaimin, and NoRamp founder Daniel. lined up.

During the conference, Jay Lee shared his views on Bitcoin smart applications: Most people in the US know his Ordinals, but only a few know the BRC20. The emergence of the Ordinal is a coincidence, but it is thanks to this coincidence that intelligent Bitcoin has become the focus of the times. Meanwhile, William Xu, co-founder of Smart Bitcoin Labs, put forward the superbrain theory. “Bitcoin is like a brain that is only 2% developed. The further development of Bitcoin by Ordinals technology and other technologies, even if he raises the development level from 2% to 3%, Bitcoin It can cause explosive growth of applications.”

At the end of the conference, Smart Bitcoin Labs, as a co-founding member of the Ordinals Vision DAO, jointly announced the Ordinals Vision DAO initiative declaration with Senior Bitcoin Investor Kevin Shao.

BTCDomain’s innovative technology will lead the future development of the Bitcoin ecosystem. Their excellent performance in Bitcoin 2023 is widely known. With the rise of smart Bitcoin, we can expect further innovation and breakthroughs. As a leader in this space, BTCDomain shows how much smart Bitcoin can really do. It’s like opening up a whole new world of possibilities for everyone involved. The future of Bitcoin is just beginning to take shape and we can’t wait to see where this journey takes us next.

