Twitter’s head of reliability and safety resigns





According to sources and screenshots of her deactivated account seen by Fortune, Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety and one of Elon Muskstop’s lieutenants, said inside Twitter’s Slack It is said that he is no longer in Irwin declined Fortune’s request for comment, but she accepted her resignation. Reuters also confirmed that Mr. Irwin had resigned, but it is not yet clear why.

Former Amazon director Irwin, who joined the company in June 2022, months before Musk acquired Twitter in November, quickly earned the trust of the new Twitter owner and, following the departure of Musk, who had been in the spotlight. He became one of the company’s top executives, overseeing content management. Yoel Roth, the company’s former head of trust and safety, said:

It’s not yet clear why Irwin left Twitter, but Twitter officials say her departure reflects Musk’s recent move to the company’s decision to control the content of conservative news site The Daily Wire. I’m guessing it has something to do with criticism.

Under Musk, who describes himself as a free speech absolutist, Twitter’s approach to content moderation has become much more lax and controversial. Earlier this week, anti-hate groups flagged 100 tweets containing racist, homophobic and other abusive content posted by users of Twitter’s $8-per-month premium service, Twitter Blue. It announced that 99 of the tweets were viewable on Twitter four days later. .

Mr. Irwin took over as one of Twitter’s top executives during a turbulent period at the company, when Mr. Musk laid off thousands of employees and advertisers fled. In a January Daily Beast profile, a former colleague of Irwins described her as a survivor in a fire environment.

After Musk ousted Twitter’s public relations department, Irwin often served as the company’s de facto spokesperson, commenting on Twitter’s policies to reporters and regularly speaking to Twitter users about content moderation decisions. I had a conversation with

In April, after a user criticized Ms Irwin for allowing Nazi-related content on her platform, she tweeted, “I never defend Nazis and I don’t know anyone on Twitter who does.” tweeted. I had family members that were burned to death by the Nazis. But I believe in free speech. Even if it’s something I disagree with or despise. Restricted, the scope of hateful content is limited.

