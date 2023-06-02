“What if this fell into the hands of terrorists?” NCITE Demonstrates Metaverse Technology for National Counterterrorism Center | National Center for Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education (NCITE)





From Ben Battafarano NCITE Student

Ask any technology entrepreneur and they’ll tell you that virtual and augmented reality technologies have the potential to revolutionize your everyday life.

The Metaverse, a collective term for the AR/VR world, enhances remote communication and expands access to immersive experiences. Imagine how a day at a business meeting, therapy, or school would change, advocates say.

But researchers at the National Center for Counter-Terrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) think a little differently about the Metaverse and its potential.

In December 2021, NCITE researchers Sam Hunter, Joel Elson, and Austin Docter walk down the hallway of their office after a meeting as Elson talks about the new VR and AR technology they recently ordered. brought up. All three of them remember the conversation vividly.

“We’ve looked around. This is really exciting, but what if this falls into the hands of terrorists, violent extremists and people with bad intentions?” he said. “Joel, his eyes were getting bigger and bigger and[he was]like, ‘Yeah… we should talk about that.'”

This spark of ideas spawned the project, which has become one of NCITE’s high-profile research efforts, spawning peer-reviewed papers, media mentions, and most recently, a high-profile demo tour in the capital.

Launched “Metaverse Roadshow”

In May, Hunter, Doctor, and Elson traveled to Washington, DC to conduct a workshop on Metaverse technology with 22 intelligence experts from the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). The trip took place over his two days, with the trio and his three students proceeding with presentations and live his demonstrations of his AR/VR technology.

One student, Madison Scott, said she was excited to meet the experts and hear about their careers.

“There were a few people, and when I found out what their job was and who they were, I was kind of star-struck,” she said. Told.

All three principal investigators contribute unique perspectives to NCITE research. Hunter is an industrial organization (IO) psychologist, Doctor is a political scientist, and Elson is an information technology (IT) specialist. All three are on his NCITE senior leadership team, with Hunter as Director of Strategic Operations, Elson as Director of Information Science and Technology Research Initiatives, and Doctor as Director of Counterterrorism Research Initiatives.

After a hallway conversation in 2021, the three drafted an article outlining their initial thoughts for the academic journalism site The Conversation. Feedback was prompt. The three were immediately asked to brief congressional staff in Washington, D.C., on the current and potential dangers of the Metaverse.

In December 2022, a similar briefing was held, where they were invited to DC by the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) to demonstrate the technology to the Center’s intelligence experts. The so-called “Metaverse Roadshow” was designed to give counter-terrorism professionals hands-on experience with this technology and better communicate its potential exploits.

The tour also served as a professional development opportunity for the three NCITE students who accompanied me. Madison Scott, IO Psychology MSc, IO Psychology PhD. Students he is Alexis d’Amato and his IT innovation freshman Jack Rygg.

plausible fantasy

Scott’s VR demo includes two scenarios. One is a scenario where the user can practice using different weapons in a shooting range, and his is a scenario where the user is being actively attacked in a streetscape. Both incorporate a tactile vest that sits securely on the user’s torso. When the user is “shot”, the vest applies oscillating pressure where the bullet would have hit.

The graphics aren’t particularly realistic, but the combination of visuals, sound effects, and haptic feedback provides just enough immersion to make situations feel real.

Scott said there were some unexpected reactions when he held additional demonstrations for officials during his lunch break. During the second demonstration, at least one participant was confronted by a virtual “terrorist” and screamed in shock.

The physiological response you get when you immerse yourself in a virtual setting doesn’t leave you even after you take it off.

This response is the result of a phenomenon known in psychology as the illusion of plausibility, in which the sensory information a person receives is sufficiently real to allow them to experience the scenario as if it were actually happening. Become.

Part of the training offered online by terrorist organizations like ISIS involves physiological desensitization through graphic depictions of violence. With more immersive VR and AR technology, the effectiveness of this training takes it to a new level.

“The physiological response that you get when you’re immersed in a virtual environment is a sticky one,” D’Amato says. “I like to describe it as a nightmare. You might wake up from a nightmare and have your heart pounding and your stomach down…then the rest of the day is kind of It makes me feel better.”

Some of the participants, including former and current military personnel, jumped to the ground during Scott’s demonstration. The shooting range demo allows users to choose from a variety of weapons such as pistols, semi-automatic guns, and grenades.

“There was one person who literally threw the controller,” Scott said. “They were like, ‘Well, we’ve been taught that grenades are just things and you have to get rid of them.'” Their brains flipped that switch. “

Rigg said the opportunity to travel to the capital and see the National Mall was exciting, but promoting the demonstrations was the best part of the trip.

“It was a great feeling that I was the expert on this information and that they were listening to me and taking notes and noticing what I was saying,” he said.

Anticipate the latest threats

Led by Hunter, NCITE’s Metaverse project is focused on exploring the potential threat landscape that may emerge as these technologies become more seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. The most powerful threats currently being investigated by the team include the potential for metaverse radicalization and remote recruitment.

NCTC Director Christy Abizaid, who visited NCITE in October 2022 to demonstrate the Metaverse technology, said, “International terrorists are already experimenting with the Metaverse, and they can only continue to move boundaries beyond the traditional terror landscape.” It is.” “The NCTC greatly appreciates working with us.” Academia, including institutions like NCITE, provide a unique perspective that allows us to explore new ways to predict these emerging capabilities. They will do it for you. “

Scott said the project helped shape her future plans.

“I had a lot of fun working on this project. I’m planning to pursue my master’s degree in IT Innovation after this…I’m so blessed to be working with such a truly amazing team.” she said.

Hunter happily shared this experience with his students. As a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma, Hunter worked at a secure facility in Washington, DC, where he spent a week sharing his research. He says the experience deeply shaped his interest in research and was ultimately a key stepping stone to his work at NCITE.

“So it was a great wrap up, 20 years later, to bring in students as a faculty…to be able to give back in this way,” he said.

Elson says student involvement in the project was critical to its success.

“Having these people work with students at all grade levels is a unique win,” he said.

The use of VR and AR is still new and many are skeptical of the Metaverse. But Hunter, Doctor, and Elson all stress the importance of staying vigilant about new technological threats.

“We want to be very careful not to be Chicken Little,” said the Doctor. “But it does exist, and it is likely to play an ever-greater role in social, political, and economic life. We believe it can emerge.”

The Doctor recalls the first hallway conversation that kicked off the Metaverse project, pointing to NCITE’s interdisciplinary expertise as the reason why NCITE is so well-positioned to delve into this issue.

“I don’t know of any other research institute in the country that has deliberately organized itself around that model to provide this kind of organic discovery and analysis opportunity,” he says.

The roadshow “felt like we were doing what we do here at NCITE,” he said.

