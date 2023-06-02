Garmin launches new Fenix ​​7 and Epix Pro smartwatches, said to be the most powerful ever





Garmin has released the Epix Pro and Fenix ​​7 Pro smartwatches, and (unsurprisingly) the tech giant claims these are the best smartwatches the company has ever made. With a built-in LED flashlight, an updated heart rate sensor, new workout features, three sizes and designed to be worn 24 hours a day…and the Fenix ​​7 has a starting price of $749.99. Expensive. Pro, increases to 829.99 for Epix Pro and 999.99 for Epix ProSapphire Edition.

Both watches come in three case sizes – 42mm, 47mm and 51mm – and each have a built-in LED flashlight and red safety light to help increase awareness during training in the dark, Garmin said. there is

Wrist-based heart rate monitors aren’t always as accurate as chest heart rate straps, but Garmin says the EpixPro and Fenix ​​7 Pro have performance tracking across multiple sports thanks to “sport-specific algorithms.” It is said to be equipped with a next-generation optimized heart rate sensor to enhance the ‘.

Of interest to cyclists is the new Endurance Score feature, which takes into account training data such as VO2 max and training load to calculate how easy it is to sustain effort over time.

Another new feature aimed at giving you a better understanding of your fitness level is Hill Score. This measures how easy it is to run uphill and uses your training history and his VO2 max to assess your progress over time.

There’s also a new weather map overlay, which Garmin says makes it easier to view changing weather conditions, and relief shading on topographic maps makes it easier to read at a glance.

Both smartwatches can be used for contactless payments with Garmin Pay, allowing you to download and play songs from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon.

epics pro

Garmin says the Epix Pro is the “ultimate high-performance smartwatch” with an AMOLED display, built-in LED flashlight, and “advanced” workout metrics.

Designed to be worn all day, the EpixPro monitors health and fitness all day long, so if you need a break from cycling, new preloaded activities like football, basketball, horseback riding, plus new preloaded activities that users can actively wear. Garmin says it helps you spend

Battery life is claimed to be 31 days, longer than the standard Epix’s 16 days.

The Epix Pro features a red-shift mode that changes the color of the display to a shade of red in low-light conditions and is said to reduce sleep disturbances.

phoenix 7 pro

The Fenix ​​7 Pro is Garmin’s solar-charged “premium adventure GPS smartwatch,” which Garmin claims features SatIQ technology for superior accuracy.

The added benefit of solar charging means it offers a massive battery life of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and 139 days in expedition mode. This means that the watch is meant to provide 24-hour health and wellness tracking for him, so he doesn’t have to take it off at night or (if he likes it) ever again. .

This includes sleep monitoring, heart rate variability and training readiness score, as well as endurance score, VO2 max and training status. Garmin says all of these features help you assess your overall performance in your chosen sport.

When you’re out cycling or running, PacePro provides GPS-based pace guidance for your chosen course or distance, and ClimbPro displays real-time information about your current and upcoming climbs.

The Fenix ​​7 Pro also features more new preloaded activities like whitewater rafting, mountain biking, motocross and more.

The standard edition Garmin Epix Pro starts at 829.99, the Garmin Fenix7 Pro starts at 749.99, and the more premium Sapphire editions climb to a whopping 999.99 and 929.99 respectively. I hear that you can buy a decent bike for that…

Visit Garmin’s website for more information and purchasing options for both watches.

What do you think of these new smartwatches? Let us know in the comments below…

