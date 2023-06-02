Interest in AI search on Google reaches its peak





Global search interest in the term AI is hitting a new all-time high on Google, but the peak of Bitcoin (BTC) mania in 2017 has yet to be reached, data reveals.

Artificial intelligence has been dominating the headlines in recent months, with some suggesting that it is the latest technology craze after cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

Most recently, OpenAI executives wrote in a May 23 blog post that within the next decade, AI will surpass the skill level of experts in most disciplines and be as productive as one of today’s largest companies. I warned you that you would be prepared.

However, while global and US search interest in AI has peaked, reaching 89 on Google Trends, Bitcoin peaked in December 2017 when it was approaching its then-high of $20,000. We haven’t hit 100 search interest yet. .

Comparison of search trends for 10-year buzzwords “AI, Metaverse” and “Bitcoin” in the US Source: Google Trends

According to a Business Insider report, AllianceBernstein technology expert Marc Silsky said on May 31 that AI is still far short of Bitcoin’s absolute hype. His analysis focused specifically on US search trends.

Siriskie compares the three most talked-about areas of the tech industry over the past decade: AI, the Metaverse, and Bitcoin, and finds that Bitcoin’s peak search volume is higher than AI’s peak search volume so far. made it clear.

Who Said China Is Bitcoin?

But in China, where cryptocurrencies are banned and Google searches are restricted, the results are very different. The country favors Baidu as a search engine.

According to Google Trends, since May 2013, Google users in China have consistently shown higher search interest in AI than Bitcoin each month.

Compare the search trends of the buzzword AI “Metaverse” and Bitcoin in China.Source: Google Trends

Over the past decade, there have been only three instances in China where bitcoin has outperformed AI searches, putting it on par with significant Bitcoin-related events.

In November 2013, Bitcoin surpassed AI in search time for the first time in China, while simultaneously reaching a then-high $300 on the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox.

In December 2017, Bitcoin once again topped search interest when it reached a high of nearly $20,000.

The third and most recent event occurred in February 2021, when Bitcoin hit $40,000 following news of Tesla’s purchase of $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and its decision to start accepting Bitcoin payments. Soared above $3000.

The country banned cryptocurrencies in 2021, but soon after, Chinese Cointelegraph staff reported that online searches of several major cryptocurrency exchanges yielded zero results.

RELATED: Australia Asks Unannounced Talks Should Ban High-Risk AI

Meanwhile, in China, the number of AI searches will reach a record high of 100 in April 2023. The current search score is about 94.

In May, China’s state-owned AI company Flytek announced it would launch Spark Model, an AI system designed to compete directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Chinese officials recently met on May 30 to discuss the need for dedication to safeguarding political security and improving security governance for internet data and artificial intelligence. According to local media, it was stated that:

We must prepare for the worst extreme scenarios and be prepared to withstand the great test of high winds, turbulence and even dangerous storms.

Magazine: 500% Profit on ChatGPT Stock Tips? Bard Lean Left, $100 Million AI Meme Coin: AI Eye

