How a company can build a successful “deep tech” strategy





In 1911, German scientist Friedrich Bergius applied for the world’s first patent for a process for producing iron using hydrogen. However, it was not until 1973 that he was able to design a steel plant based on this process for Nippon Steel. Then, in 2016, Swedish steelmaker SSAB began working on Deep His technology in partnership with iron ore leader His LKAB and energy giant Vattenfall. Five years later, they have successfully used eco-friendly materials to produce the closest thing to fossil-free steel the world has ever seen. It uses hydrogen to make steel with (almost) no carbon emissions. SSAB’s hydrogen breakthrough steel technology facility, which primarily releases water vapor, is on track to achieve commercial production within three years, which will be yet another deep technology achievement.

As new science evolves, technologies mature, and customer demands change, deep technology is enabling companies to develop radically new products and processes. We use the term deep technology to describe a problem-driven approach to tackling huge challenges by combining new physical technologies such as advanced materials science with advanced digital technologies such as AI and soon quantum computing. used to This timing is a coincidence. Several global crises such as climate change, disease and malnutrition are escalating, requiring companies to develop radically different solutions to address them quickly. As a result, these deep technology-driven innovations will create new value creation opportunities. So the question arises: Do you have a deep technology strategy?

Most deep technologies began development long ago, but sooner or later they will make an impact. As innovation accelerates around the deep technologies now becoming available, companies will develop new products faster. Some technologies, such as synthetic biology and generative AI, are already disrupting businesses, while others, such as nuclear fusion and quantum computing, are set to hit the market within the next decade.

To seize business opportunities in deep tech, it is necessary to formulate a strategy. Many of the big challenges facing the world are industry-specific, so any particular strategy should take into account not only the company’s unique ambitions and capabilities, but also those factors. In a recent MIT SMR article, he revealed four typical deep technology strategies that incumbents can deploy. Regardless of strategy, there are four key requirements for companies to ensure they win with their technology. they are:

Secure deep technology leadership

Companies should start by building a deep technology discussion and decision-making process at the top level. This helps us understand what action to take and who is responsible for doing it. A member shouldn’t just be her CXO. Heads of departments such as R&D, Digital, Strategy, Sustainability and Heads of Growth all play an important role in this process.

From scanning emerging technologies to managing partners, suppliers, and consumers, deep tech teams need to drive action on many fronts. You need to manage the transition from old technology to new technology without losing revenue or customers. The team should set up mechanisms that allow organizations to share experiences and learn from the experiences of partners, companies in adjacent industries, and rivals. Leaders use an environment that provides them with the creative freedom to backcast, to identify the world’s biggest and most pressing problems, define a desired future in which those problems have been solved, and work backwards to identify solutions. should be constructed. This may involve significant changes to existing businesses.

Deep technology innovation occurs at the intersection of technology maturity, consumer needs, and business value. Companies should therefore focus on identifying the connections between emerging technologies and their potential applications across industry value chains and sectors. By assessing scientific advances that may be available to address the most important challenges, companies can rapidly develop promising technologies in-house, with partners, or through mergers and acquisitions. You will be able to decide whether to buy.

Done right, continuous technology scanning lays the foundation for a partnership that grows over time. Recognizing that deep technologies like SymBio, for example, could revolutionize the agrichemical industry, Bayer formed a joint venture with startup Ginko Bioworks in 2017. As technology evolved and ginkgo grew, Bayer sold the joint venture and its SymBio. -Bio facility, to ginkgo last October. On behalf of this venture, Bayer will enter into a long-term partnership to bring Ginkgo’s future symbio innovations to market early.

Rethink your ecosystem

As companies understand deep technology, they must rethink how they interact with their ecosystem. While new technologies bring great changes to the value chain, it is difficult to simply exchange one link for another, so companies need to deploy new structures such as technology alliances, partnerships and joint ventures.

Externally, companies will need to align their new deep technology-based strategies with suppliers, distributors and other partners, encouraging some to invest in new technologies and operating models. We also need to find ways to work together in new ways, rather than let our key suppliers and distributors lose out to traditional rivals.

By partnering with several market leaders in adjacent or related industries, incumbents can stress test their technology and applications. For example, several apparel companies such as Adidas, Chanel, Inditex, Levi Strauss, Patagonia and Stella McCartney have signed deals with Fashion for Good, an effort to reimagine fashion. Founded in March 2017, it brings together brands, retailers, suppliers, innovators and funders to transform the apparel industry through dialogue and collaboration. As Fashion for Good funds and nurtures early stage ideas, leaders are coming together to scale that innovation and ensure its widespread adoption.

Leverage the deep tech talent pool

Deep tech typically requires a lengthy research phase and requires a large amount of specialized manpower. That’s why companies need to hire people who specialize in such ventures, especially R&D and customer-facing teams. Smart companies will hire talent from outside their industry, in addition to upskilling existing teams and attracting best-in-class talent.

The more ambitious seek to create talent pools in emerging application areas through incubators, universities and R&D centers. For example, in December 2019, consumer goods giant Unilever opened a $100 million Foods Innovation Center (Hive) on the Wageningen University campus in the Netherlands. This place is no accident. Wageningen, also known as Food Valley, has been the center of several agro-food technology breakthroughs by startups, scientific institutions, NGOs and companies in the region. In addition to driving research and development and facilitating collaboration, the center will also help Unilever attract the type and amount of talent it needs.

take advantage of the policy

Companies are wise to leverage policies and regulations to support their deep technology efforts. Regulation not only affects the development of new technologies, but also increases demand for new products and processes.

Many new laws provide financial support for new technologies. For example, to create a hydrogen economy, the EU has set a target of producing and importing 20 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030 under the Repower EU Policy Framework, while the US last year adopted a About $10 billion in incentives were offered for green hydrogen. .

Companies should research the regulatory landscape to identify how government policies such as subsidies and tax credits can support deep tech. For example, the U.S. Inflation Control Act provides $370 billion in incentives to reduce carbon emissions, including financial support for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS for short). In addition to higher tax credits, the IRA has lowered the threshold that facilities must reach to receive the tax credit and even allowed businesses to sell tax credits to third parties. Smart companies should use these tax policies to kickstart efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the United States.

A deep tech strategy is only complete with a plan to manage the transition from the old to the new. As part of this, conservative incumbents may choose to scrutinize the landscape and limit their initial investments for some promising technologies. Especially when large investments are required, we should look for opportunities to work together to share the costs. Aggressive leaders, on the other hand, pool their investments to commercialize their innovations quickly and at scale. Without sufficient funding, companies can develop niches for new solutions in the medium term while keeping an eye out for expansion opportunities. Either way, companies must learn how to build strategies around deep technology.

ReadotherFortune column by Franois Candelon.

Franois Candelonis is a Managing Director and Senior Partner of The Boston Consulting Group’s Paris office and Global Director of the BCG Henderson Institute (BHI).

Max Mnigis is a project leader and BHI ambassador in BCG’s Düsseldorf office.

Binit Pateris is a project leader at the BCG Mumbai office and a former BHI Ambassador.

John Paschkewitz is a partner and associate director of BCG’s Washington, DC office and a core member of the BCG X deep tech team.

Some of the companies featured in this column are past or current customers of BCG.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/06/02/deep-tech-corporate-strategy-bcg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

