WATCH: Poet Laureate Ada Lim recites poetry sent into space on NASA’s European Clipper mission





NEW YORK (AP) — A new book by American Poet Laureate Ada Lim, written for NASA’s upcoming mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa, looks out into space as it returns to Earth.

Watch the reading in the player above.

“In Praise of Mystery: A Poem to Europa,” read by Limun at a ceremony at the Library of Congress Thursday night, is NASA’s message in a bottle as the agency prepares for its multi-year journey. It’s part of a campaign. The European Clipper is scheduled to launch in October 2024, and the spacecraft is engraved with “Holy Mystery.”

The rover will travel 1.8 billion miles and eventually orbit Jupiter, where it will flyby the gas giant Europa. The moon’s ice surface is thought to hide vast oceans, making it one of the most promising habitats in the solar system.

Writing this poem has been one of the greatest honors of my life, as well as one of the most difficult tasks I have ever faced, Lim said in a statement released through the Library of Congress. rice field. Ultimately, this poem came together to point to other planets, stars, and moons, realizing that we also recognize the immense gift of our planet. Pointing outward is also pointing inward.

WATCH: Ada Lim on Becoming America’s New Poet Laureate

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Lim said she struggled with the poem at first, explaining that its formal nature prevented her from relying on her usual intuition. After working on her dozen drafts, she received valuable advice from her husband, Lucas Marquardt, who encouraged her to write the poems she should have written anyway, if the poems were personal. .

She said she often remembers childhood when she looked down and found the whole universe in the grass or in the little wedge of water in the creek across from her house. But she also thinks it was parallel to looking up at the moon.

This seven-verse poem opens as a tribute to the pitch-black expanse of the night sky, the sky we read as the infallible book of the universe. But the treasure is under the sky, added Lim.

“O second moon, we are also made”

Water, the vast and beckoning sea.

We too are made of wonder and greatness

Ordinary love in a small invisible world,

Because you need to call out loud in the dark. “

Limun, 47, has been Poet Laureate since 2022 and was recently appointed to a second two-year term by Librarian of Congress Director Carla Hayden. Her books include ‘Bright Dead Things’ and ‘The Carrying’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/watch-live-poet-laureate-ada-limon-reads-poem-being-sent-to-space-on-nasas-europa-clipper-mission The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos