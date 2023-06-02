RBR Research Finds Explosive Growth in Mobile Self-Scan, Reaching New Countries and Retailers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Retailers are investing more in mobile self-scanning technology, with an additional 11,500 stores expected to offer the service in 2022.

According to RBR research, more than 57,000 stores now allow customers to scan items using smartphones, retailer-provided devices, or both.

Many countries, especially in Europe, have established mobile self-scanning using handheld devices provided by retailers.

However, RBR’s research shows that more and more merchants are offering their services through smartphone applications in these and other markets. Major supermarket chains in Germany, Japan and Sweden will roll out the service to more stores during 2022.

More and more retailers are also piloting solutions with smart carts that record the items placed in them.

Thanks to smartphone applications, mobile self-scans are also being introduced into new markets every year. By the end of 2022, customers will be able to scan products as they shop in countries from Egypt to Taiwan, Kuwait to the Philippines.

The research shows that more and more retailers of all kinds are adopting mobile self-scans. More than a third of the stores offering this globally are outside the grocery store, and furniture giant IKEA is extending mobile self-scanning to most stores.

In the US, major chains such as Dollar General and Dick’s Sporting Goods offer solutions to their customers. The convenience store chain 7-Eleven also has hundreds more stores in several countries.

According to RBR, the mobile self-scanning market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 20% over the next six years.

Supermarket chains that currently offer mobile devices are expected to add consumer applications to their offerings in the future, and cart-based solutions will also become more popular in Asia.

Self-scanning is likely to continue its rise in other areas, especially in fuel, home improvement, and other specialty retail conveniences.

Alex Maple of RBR commented: The surge in the number of stores offering mobile self-scanning will continue across geographies and sales divisions.

With costs continuing to rise and labor shortages continuing in some countries, mobile self-scanning is helping retailers alleviate these pressures while providing customers with choice in their shopping experience. will be

